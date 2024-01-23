My Hero Academia chapter 413: Major spoilers to expect

With the confirmation of no break week for the series following the official release of its previous issue, fans can’t wait for the spoiler process of My Hero Academia chapter 413 to begin. Thankfully, they won’t be forced to wait too long, with the alleged leaks for the next installment in author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s manga series set to arrive in the next 24-48 hours.

Unfortunately, these spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 413 won’t be verifiable until the issue’s official release on Monday, January 29, 2024 through various Shueisha platforms. Thankfully, the series’ spoiler process and leakers have historically proven reliable enough to trust, meaning fans can begin discussing the issue’s events once this information is available.

However, there are a few key aspects of My Hero Academia chapter 413 which fans can count on being present in the issue even without the help of alleged spoilers. For one, fans will undoubtedly get some elaboration on Second User Kudo’s plan for protagonist Izuku “Deku” Midoriya to give up One For All, presumably by letting Tomura Shigaraki take it.

My Hero Academia chapter 413 set to see Kudo explain his plan to Deku, which is set to begin by issue’s end

Major spoilers to expect

My Hero Academia chapter 413 will likely begin with Deku demanding an explanation from Kudo on what his plan is, with the Second User of the One For All Quirk likely doing so here. The most likely explanation is that Kudo wants to have himself and the other Vestiges rebel from within All For One and Shigaraki, instantly and effectively making him Quirkless.

This would also explain why Star & Stripe’s arm appeared at the end of the last issue, in order to show Kudo and the other Vestiges that they too can have the power to rebel. However, there is another popular theory on why her arm appeared, which is also the second most likely option as to what Kudo’s plan is.

According to some fans, My Hero Academia chapter 413 is likely to see Deku inherit Star & Stripe’s Quirk, New Order. Since the last order given to the Quirk by Star was to rebel against other Quirks, this would explain why Deku needs to give up One For All. Likewise, the process of giving up One For All to Shigaraki would likely result in Midoriya getting New Order, with One For All’s Vestiges pulling the Quirk out of All For One in the exchange.

In any case, one of these two is most likely to be revealed as Kudo’s plan, which will be explained in the issue’s opening segments. Deku will likely fight back regardless of what the plan is exactly, arguing that One For All is his Quirk and defeating Shigaraki is his duty. He’ll likely bicker with the Vestiges while fighting Shigaraki, but eventually be convinced to cooperate with them.

My Hero Academia chapter 413 should then see Deku begin switching up his fighting style, almost allowing himself to get caught by Shigaraki long enough for a Quirk to be stolen. Shigaraki’s internal dialogue will likely take over here as well, showing him acknowledging this change in behavior but calling it too good an opportunity to pass up.

Likewise, it’s expected that the chapter will end with Shigaraki stealing One For All successfully. However, the final panels should show something having gone drastically wrong, whether it’s him losing all control of his innumerable Quirks, or Deku successfully inheriting New Order.

