My Hero Academia chapter 414: All plans of Deku giving up OFA might be for nothing

Although My Hero Academia chapter 414 was scheduled to be released this week, it has been delayed following an official announcement regarding the health concerns of the mangaka, Kohei Horikoshi.

As such, fans continue to theorize about the high-stakes battle between Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, and Tomura Shigaraki, which is approaching its climax with each passing chapter.

In the last chapter, the Second One For All user, Kudo, proposed a risky plan that could either turn the tide of the entire fight in their favor or leave Deku powerless once again. However, a desperate gamble might be the only way to ensure Deku's victory at this point. Even the slightest mistake could render all his efforts meaningless in My Hero Academia chapter 414.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions. Reader's discretion is advised.

Deku's final plan against Shigaraki may not end up working in My Hero Academia chapter 414

Deku's plan to give up One For All to save Shigaraki may not succeed in My Hero Academia chapter 414 (Image via Studio Bones)

Throughout the story, Deku is hell-bent on saving Tomura Shigaraki instead of ending his life. Believing that the scared and lonely child (Tenko Shimura) is still alive inside the walking calamity that Shigaraki has become, Deku remains persistent in saving him, even if it means that he might be left powerless once again.

However, the vestiges finally discover a way to stop Shigaraki's rampage without killing him in chapter 413 of the My Hero Academia manga. In the chapter, a fragment of Star and Stripe appeared to inform them of Shigaraki's major weakness. Apparently, inside Shigaraki, there was a massive lump of black mass that personified all of his negative emotions, such as his rage, anger, and memories from the past.

However, amidst the black mass, there was a small white crack, which was a mental wound inflicted on him by Star and Stripe during their fight. As such, Kudo proposed a plan where Deku would sacrifice his One For All Quirk so that they could attack Shigaraki from within by exploiting the mental wound.

Deku and Shigaraki's battle would come to a climax in My Hero Academia chapter 414 (Image via Studio Bones)

While this plan has its fair share of risks and problems, it could potentially lead to Deku stopping Shigaraki's rampage once and for all and succeeding in saving him without killing him. That said, this plan also has a huge risk of not working at all since Shigaraki may decide not to extract the rest of Deku's Quirks if he feels something amiss in My Hero Academia chapter 414.

As seen in chapter 413, Shigaraki was aware of all the other vestiges communicating inside One For All, especially after he stole the Danger Sense Quirk from Deku. If Deku unintentionally gives any clue of what he and the other vestiges are up to, Shigaraki may decide not to steal the rest of the former's Quirks and finish him off in his current state.

At this point in their fight, it has been established that Deku is no match for Shigaraki and likely has no chance of taking him down in his current condition. Losing more of his Quirks would undoubtedly leave him in a worse state since he would be no match for his opponent if the plan somehow went awry.

Expand Tweet

Deku was initially hesitant to go along with Kudo's plan since, to him, One For All has always been the gift he received from his hero, All Might. As such, willingly letting go of this precious gift was undoubtedly one of the hardest decisions that Deku had to make.

Suppose his plan succeeds in My Hero Academia chapter 414. In that case, he will not only be able to end Shigaraki's rampage without killing him but also manage to survive the deadly encounter with his worst enemy. That said, the plan has an equal chance of going off the rails, which would undoubtedly lead to the worst-case scenario of Shigaraki ending the Hero society.

Final thoughts

Considering that Deku vs. Shigaraki is the final fight of the My Hero Academia series, it is likely that Horikoshi would not choose a dark ending for his magnum opus. That said, Deku's plan to give up One For All, failing and resulting in the complete downfall of the Hero society, is an interesting alternative to consider.

As of now, fans will need to wait for the release of My Hero Academia chapter 414 to witness the climax of the enthralling and high-stakes battle between Shigaraki and Deku.