My Hero Academia chapter 416: Deku will get help (but not from Eri)

My Hero Academia chapter 416 has had a lot of significant moments, perhaps the most significant being the cliffhanger of Deku about to enter Tomura Shigaraki's childhood memories. This could be a pivotal moment in the final battle and could define a lot of different things, one of them could be that Deku might not be able to do it on his own.

However, an interesting angle of My Hero Academia chapter 416 is that Deku perhaps is not going to win this battle on his own.

A lot of heroes have come through to win this war on different fronts, but recent events in this chapter could imply that Deku might get support from the remaining heroes. The recent events in the chapter include a significant conversation between Kaminari and Denki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Recent events in My Hero Academia chapter 416 suggest Deku could get help from other heroes

Expand Tweet

One of the most notorious scenes in the recent chapter was a conversation between Denki Kaminari and Momo Yaoyorozu while following Deku's battle with Tomura Shigaraki. Kaminari mentions that while he should believe in Deku, he feels that having doubts means that he does not trust his friend. This is something that has led fans to think that the protagonist will get support from other heroes.

The reasoning behind this theory is that All Might was constructed as the unstoppable force of good who could save the day on his own. It is also that the mindset wasn't healthy for the entirety of the hero society. This therefore suggests that Deku, taking over All Might's mantle, is going to get support from the surviving members of the cast to emphasize that this is a new generation and a different approach to saving the day.

It is something that could fit thematically with the story and could send a very positive message that no one can be the hero who does everything right without a cost. It also shows that people, even the most capable, need help, and that is why people like Eri wanted to go support him, although it could be other characters as well.

What could happen in the coming chapters?

Deku and Tenko Shimura in the anime (Image via Bones).

My Hero Academia chapter 416 has set the stage for Deku to venture into Shigaraki's childhood memories and is going to have significant ramifications in the story moving forward. It is clear in the way author Kohei Horikoshi developed the story for Deku to understand Shigaraki's trauma and come up with a way to redeem him. This seems to be the focus of the series at the moment.

However, nothing is set in stone and the story could take another turn, especially considering that this moment can take a lot of different directions. There is also a chance that Shigaraki could reject any offer of redemption and go down as a villain, although that is going to be determined in the coming chapters.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia chapter 416 showed how some of the people who have remained on the battlefield want to help Deku. It also shows that this could be a possible direction because of Kaminari's comments about feeling he does not trust him. Therefore, it could be an interesting twist to give the story a much more fitting conclusion.

Related articles

My Hero Academia chapter 416 sees Horikoshi try to fix the final arc's biggest flaw (but it's too little too late)

My Hero Academia chapter 416: have Deku's friends lost faith in him? Denki's comment, explored

My Hero Academia chapter 416 clowns every delusional Eri fan-theory

My Hero Academia chapter 416 spoilers: Deku reaches Shigaraki's core memory as no help comes his way