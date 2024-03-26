My Hero Academia chapter 418: Major spoilers to expect

With the series’ break week over, My Hero Academia chapter 418’s release week is finally at hand, and fans are truly unable to contain their excitement to see what happens next. This is very understandable considering that a now Quirkless Izuku “Deku” Midoriya must appeal to the Tenko Shimura personality to overpower the Tomura Shigaraki personality to achieve victory.

Likewise, fans are desperately searching for verifiable spoilers on My Hero Academia chapter 418’s events. Unfortunately, no such verifiable spoilers are available at the time of this article’s writing. Moreover, the series’ spoiler process is unlikely to start until later in the release week, given recent changes to that process.

That said, there are thankfully some likely aspects of and events in My Hero Academia chapter 418 that fans can count on being present even without the help of spoilers. Unsurprisingly, however, the issue is likely to be dialogue-heavy, with Deku trying to convince Tenko to regain dominance as a personality over the Tomura persona.

My Hero Academia chapter 418 is set to be dialogue-heavy, given Deku’s apparent lack of powers

Unfortunately for those expecting an action-packed issue, My Hero Academia chapter 418 will likely be very dialogue-heavy, considering the current circumstances of the series. One of the biggest reasons why this is likely to be the issue’s main direction stems from the fact that Deku is seemingly powerless now, having given up all of the previous One For All users’ Vestiges. This includes Yoichi Shigaraki, suggesting One For All itself has also left him.

In other words, Deku is now Quirkless, and his only hope at victory is reasoning with the recently uncovered Tenko Shimura personality to have it overpower Tomura Shigaraki. However, this seems challenging given that Tenko already appears to be deeply traumatized even in this alternate reality world.

Likewise, My Hero Academia chapter 418 will likely open with Deku trying to calm Tenko down to prevent an outburst that mimics the original real-life events. While it’s nearly impossible to predict what will be said here, Deku will likely draw inspiration from All Might and use similar mannerisms to get through to Tenko.

In response, Tenko will likely share his opinions and feelings as best he can, likely using very childish and non-descript language, given his age. However, fans can expect his emotional state to be clearly established through this dialogue, likely portraying him as frightened more than anything else.

In My Hero Academia chapter 418, Deku will likely say he’s scared as well, expanding on how he feels now that he has officially given up One For All and all the Quirks that came with it. This should create common ground between them, which, in turn, will likely see Tenko begin fully opening up to Deku about everything he’s feeling currently.

The issue will likely end with Tenko extending a hand to Deku to be “saved” by the boy, prompting something that represents Shigaraki’s consciousness to appear and stop this. Chapter 418 should likewise end teasing some sort of conflict with Deku and Tenko facing off against whatever form Shigaraki takes here.

