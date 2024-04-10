My Hero Academia chapter 420: Major spoilers to expect

Following the exciting and unexpected appearances of Shota Aizawa and co. in the previous issue, My Hero Academia chapter 420 has become one of the series’ most highly anticipated releases in recent history. However, much of this anticipation comes from a fear for their lives, given that the group is set to face All For One as he controls Tomura Shigaraki’s body (TomurAFO).

Meanwhile, fans will have to remain anxious for a bit longer as verifiable spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 420 are set to come later this week. Moreover, recent anti-manga piracy efforts in Japan have brought the entire spoiler process's status and safety into question. As a result, the series leaks are likely to stop coming during any given release week, including chapter 420.

That being said, there are a few key events likely to occur in My Hero Academia chapter 420, which fans can expect even without the help of verifiable spoilers. Unfortunately, one of the most likely routes for the issue to take is a flashback explaining Aizawa’s survival and his sudden reappearance (as well as those of Hanta Sero, Mashirao Ojiro, and Rikido Sato).

My Hero Academia chapter 420 set to see Shirakumo break through in Aizawa-centric retrospective

As mentioned above, My Hero Academia chapter 420 will likely begin explaining what has happened to Aizawa since fans last saw him.

It seems likely, particularly due to author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s penchant for perspective shifts, which fans saw on display during the height of the series’ ongoing final arc. Nevertheless, it’ll undoubtedly be an exciting flashback that should see the formal debut of the side character, Oboro Shirakumo.

The flashback should likewise begin by explaining where Kurogiri (the current state of the Shirakumo character) ended up taking himself, Aizawa, and Present Mic after chapter 380’s events. It’ll likely be somewhere significant to the three’s young, budding friendships with each other considering Kurogiri was last seen rambling and questioning who he is the protector of before saving the two’s lives.

From here, My Hero Academia chapter 420 will likely see Present Mic and Aizawa begin pleading with Kurogiri to reveal who he truly is behind his Quirk to them. Given how little time has passed in the series thus far, Kurogiri is likely to be shown to be in his aforementioned daze.

It will probably prompt a focus on Present Mic specifically, who will likely give a speech regarding his love for his friend and his desire to see Shirakumo once again, especially if he truly is alive. This should then trigger something in Kurogiri, which will see him begin to reminisce about his youth with the two as the “smoke” clears and reveals him to be an adult Shirakumo.

My Hero Academia chapter 420 should then show a few panels of the three’s teary-eyed reunion before seeing them meet up with Sero, Ojiro, and Sato.

This should prompt a return to the present, where Present Mic and Shirakumo also appear. Whatever strategy the six have should then come into play, with Shirakumo likely to teleport Deku away to go see Eri, explaining why Horikoshi chose to reintroduce her to the story several issues ago.

However, Rewind will possibly take some time to heal Deku’s injuries, forcing him to sit and watch from the sidelines as the other five take on TomurAFO in his stead. The chapter will likely end on this focus, possibly with Deku’s line about this storytelling of how he and his friends became the greatest heroes ever to appear once again.

