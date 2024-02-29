My Hero Academia: Deku is the only hero who can bring OFA to its full potential

My Hero Academia is close to ending in the manga and there have been a lot of discussions online regarding several elements of the story and Deku's place as a protagonist is often discussed. Some fans love him as a protagonist, others have been more critical, but there is another topic and that is how he has been able to get the most out of the several Quirks he got from One For All.

The element of Deku getting several Quirks has been very controversial in the My Hero Academia fandom from a storytelling perspective, but there is also the angle of him getting the most out of those abilities. Many of them are not very powerful on their own but the combination and Deku's intelligence, mostly as a result of him originally being Quirkless, has made them very useful in the long run.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Explaining why Deku was the best-suited hero to use One For All in the My Hero Academia series

Expand Tweet

Part of the reason Deku has managed to survive and get the most out of One For All, even in the early days when he didn't get the other Quirks, was due to his intelligence. Deku was introduced as someone who loved heroes and wanted to be like them, which is why he spent a lot of time studying them and trying to learn how their Quirks worked.

All of this stems from the fact that Deku was Quirkless, which gives him a lot of different points of view that a lot of other heroes didn't have. For example, characters like Katsuki Bakugo or Shoto Todoroki have trained themselves to master their Quirks and center their fighting styles around those abilities, but someone like Deku had a very different perspective because he wasn't born with those powers.

This is something that En, one of the former One For All users and the wielder of the Smokescreen Quirk, mentioned recently in the manga when Deku was fighting Tomura Shigaraki: that he has a lot of admiration for Quirks in general. Another example of that was his use of Blackwhip to keep his body going after withstanding a lot of wounds against the villain.

Deku's legacy as a protagonist

Deku fighting Shoto Todoroki in the Sports Festival arc (Image via Bones).

Now that the series is reaching a conclusion, there have been a lot of discussions surrounding the character of Deku and his legacy as the protagonist. As mentioned earlier, there are some fans who love him and others who don't, which seems fairly similar to the perception that a lot of people have had with the final War arc.

Deku's journey throughout the My Hero Academia series can be quite divisive to the fandom because of the multiple Quirks he received and his recent emphasis on forgiving and redeeming Tomura Shigaraki. There have been a lot of discussions surrounding the character of Shigaraki and how he doesn't deserve redemption, which is a conclusion that could be divisive to a lot of people.

Final thoughts

The reason that Deku was the best-suited hero to use the One For All Quirks in My Hero Academia is because he was Quirkless at the beginning of the story and that gave him other perspectives to these powers. This has been shown in his battle with Shigaraki, getting a lot of Quirks such as Smokescreen and Blackwhip.

Related articles

My Hero Academia: Deku freeing Tenko Shimura will make Tomura Shigaraki all but impossible to defeat

My Hero Academia: 4 ways Eri can help Deku defeat Shigaraki (& 4 ways she could make the fight more difficult)

My Hero Academia: Was One For All destined for Deku?

My Hero Academia: All of Deku’s Quirks as revealed in the manga