My Hero Academia: Did Horikoshi finally get one ending right after so many misfires? Explored

Although My Hero Academia chapter 394 is scheduled to release on Monday, July 17, at 12 am JST, the spoilers and raw scans for the chapter have already been released. For weeks now, fans have been following the conflict between Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga. From seeing Ochaco trying to help her opponent to learning why Toga had grown bitter, a lot has unfolded in recent times.

The next installment of Kohei Horikoshi's superhero series promises a satisfying conclusion to the long-running battle between Ochaco and Toga. This is possibly Horikoshi's best conclusion to a character arc in the Final Act Saga

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the MHA manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 394 spoilers reveal Toga's fate

As per the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 394, titled Ochaco Uraraka vs. Himiko Toga, this segment will begin with Ochaco realizing that her quirk is acting strangely. She will be able to deploy it without needing to touch anyone or anything. Toga will understand that Ochaco has awakened her quirk, but their battle, however, will come to an end at this juncture.

Ochaco will instead start talking about her past and share how her parents were poor and how she aspired to be a hero in order to help them. However, she started taking her job more seriously once she realized that many people in the world were in need of her help. In My Hero Academia chapter 394, she will also confess that she likes Deku.

Ochaco will then learn about Toga's childhood trauma and why she joined the League of Villains. Toga will tell Ochaco that she was always told not to smile. Moreover, when she fell in love with a boy called Saito, she was unable to express her feelings to him. Her poor self-esteem was the result of everyone telling her that she was not a human being, and that she was not cute enough. The League of Villains were the only ones who accepted her and her love from the start.

Ochaco will then tell Toga that she admires her for being able to keep going even when she is hurt. She will further assure her by complimenting her smile. Toga will start crying and ask Ochaco if she is cute, to which, the latter will reply that she is the cutest in the whole world.

Dabi as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via Bones)

In contrast to the wholesome ending of Himiko and Toga's fight, the resolution of the Todoroki family conflict was far messier. While Toya had stopped fighting, he still wished death upon his family. This left fans divided on whether Endeavor and Toya got the endings they deserved. Some felt that Endeavor was let off too easily, given his history of abuse, while others felt that Toya's actions as Dabi are unforgivable.

Several other characters have not received satisfying conclusions to their stories. For example, Edgeshot's decision to sacrifice himself for Bakugo came out of nowhere and felt forced. Similarly, Bakugo's story will also end on an unsatisfactory note if he does not return to the battle again.

Final thoughts

Toga and Ochaco in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

The conclusion of Toga's villainous career is both moving and heartwarming. Ochaco's words of kindness and compassion will touch Toga's heart and help her to see that she is not alone. This is the same kindness that also made Dabi surrender.

However, it remains to be seen whether the same will be effective against someone like Shigaraki and All For One. The other exciting news is that there will be no break next week.

