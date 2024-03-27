My Hero Academia won't end with Quirks going extinct (& Horikoshi foreshadowed it all along)

My Hero Academia is slowly inching toward its conclusion, and fans are attempting to figure out how the manga will conclude this saga. This story has been quite complex and enjoyable for many reasons. It started as a simple Shonen manga series with plenty of fights and moments of comedic relief.

However, if we look at the series now, it has brought up complex themes central to the plot's progression. The concept of a failed society that resulted in the existence of villains is currently being dealt with in the manga.

There are plenty of theories floating around on the internet claiming that My Hero Academia will end with all the quirks disappearing from the planet. However, there is another theory that counters this, and a quick analysis of the show will prove why the Quirks Doomsday theory will not be the concluding event of the manga series.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia: Fan theory explains why the show won’t end with the extinction of quirks

Deku, as seen in the anime series (Image via Bones)

One of the most popular theories on the internet is the Quirk Doomsday theory. It essentially states that quirks will get far stronger as time progresses because they will often be mixed and mutated. This strength will be so great that the user will no longer be able to control it. Once the world reaches this state, it would lead to a potential cataclysmic event that would destroy humanity and, in turn, the planet.

Therefore, certain My Hero Academia fans believe that the series will most likely conclude with all quirks disappearing from the face of the planet. According to this theory, this is the only way people are safe; therefore, this is the only way the manga will have a happy ending.

However, there is another fan theory that counters what the Quirk Doomsday theory stands for. This theory states that the series will not end with the extinction of quirks because there is a larger problem that needs to be fixed.

If we look at some of the most infamous villains in the My Hero Academia series, they all had one thing in common - terrible environments to grow up in. This is the central theme of the theory, and fixing this would be the series' end goal.

One of the best examples in the series is Dabi. He was someone who had a quirk that was stronger than his father’s. He had an abusive father, and their relationship was quite toxic.

Dabi, as seen in the anime series (Image via Bones)

The moment Shoto Todoroki was born, the attention was taken away from Dabi. All he wanted was his father’s love at the end of the day. The bad environment made him spiral and give in to his darker thoughts. On the other hand, a slightly better environment made Todoroki a respectable hero.

The treatment Eri received from Overhaul and the treatment she received from the Hero Association are other examples that reflect how a person's environment can impact how they think. Therefore, the manga will not end with just quirks being wiped away. The ending will only be satisfying when the heroes find a way to fix the issues in every nook and cranny of society.

Kohei Horikoshi foreshadowed this by repeatedly highlighting the actual issue - a bad environment and a failed society. He has clearly implied that quirks in itself aren't the problem. The ideal way to end it would be for people to create an environment that’s safe and nurturing, ultimately leading to a society that doesn’t fail individuals, which in turn leads to radical elements.

