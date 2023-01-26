My Hero Academia: How many times did Toya try to kill Shoto?

One of the most intriguing familial relationships in My Hero Academia is that of the Todoroki family. Because of the way that their past traumas and experiences are connected, it is extremely challenging to evaluate the nature of their relationships.

In My Hero Academia, the relationship between Toya and Shoto Todoroki best represents the dysfunctional nature of the Todoroki family as a whole. Because of Endeavor's desire to achieve his goal of being more powerful than All Might, he exerted pressure on both of his wayward sons in their formative years.

Unfortunately, this created one of the most unique, intriguing, and even deadly brotherly relationships in the entire series.

Follow along as this article exhaustively details the number of times Toya Todoroki, popularly known as Dabi, attempted to murder his younger brother Shoto in My Hero Academia.

Toya’s obsession with killing Shoto in My Hero Academia is symbolic of the pain and suffering, Endeavor once put him through

How many times did Toya try to kill Shoto?

Yannis 🐢 @turtlequirk #SPOILERS



Lmao the spoilers are untranslated but from what I can gather.. young Toya wanted to kill Shoto out of jealously and baby shoto was literally like “bruh, ME?!” Lmao the spoilers are untranslated but from what I can gather.. young Toya wanted to kill Shoto out of jealously and baby shoto was literally like “bruh, ME?!” #SPOILERS Lmao the spoilers are untranslated but from what I can gather.. young Toya wanted to kill Shoto out of jealously and baby shoto was literally like “bruh, ME?!” https://t.co/YWWPEWh7bf

When Shoto was born prior to the start of the My Hero Academia series, Toya feared that his father's affection and attention would be diverted away from him almost entirely. This was because Shoto was the heir Endeavor had longed for, with the ideal combination of Endeavor's own Quirk and his mother Rei's.

Following an argument in which Toya admitted that he cannot just renounce the ingrained goal of exceeding All Might, he raged and activated his Quirk, directing his flames at Shoto. While he was stopped before he could harm Shoto or anyone else, this was Toya's first attempt to kill his own brother.

The next would come several years later, after the start of the My Hero Academia series.

The next attempt would come during the Forest Training Camp arc, where Shoto appeared alongside other students as Dabi and his group were making their escape. While seemingly unfazed by Shoto’s entrance, his first move afterward was to launch a fireball at his younger brother.

Tarnish @Tarnished_Twice Now that we know Toya’s original plan was to kill Shoto this scene is pretty sad now. This wasn’t him mocking his little brother this was borderline a threat. Now that we know Toya’s original plan was to kill Shoto this scene is pretty sad now. This wasn’t him mocking his little brother this was borderline a threat. https://t.co/j1GN2Ca4pU

Despite his failure and the possibility that he was not specifically targeting Shoto but rather the students as a whole, Toya tried to kill Shoto. Moreover, despite appearing unmoved, there is no doubt that Toya was at least attempting to take advantage of the situation to exact revenge on Endeavor by killing Shoto.

The second attempt at Shoto's life happened during the Paranormal Liberation War arc of My Hero Academia, which just wrapped up in the anime version. Fans, as well as Endeavor and Shoto, find out that Dabi is actually Toya Todoroki here.

Following Dabi's reveal of his identity, he immediately begins fighting with Shoto, resolving to murder him in front of Endeavor. He's almost there, having effectively overpowered Shoto and about to use a Prominence Burn to finish him and the rest down. Shoto and the other Pro Heroes were about to die until Best Jeanist stepped in at the last second to rescue their lives.

However, Shoto and Toya continue their fight following Jeanist’s intervention, with each seemingly using their maximum firepower to take out the other. Unfortunately, Shoto is knocked unconscious after being overpowered by Toya, setting him up to finally enact his revenge. Thankfully, the circumstances of the war at that moment forced Toya to retreat with the other villains, saving Shoto’s life.

This brings fans to My Hero Academia’s Final War arc, which is currently being serialized in the manga. Here, Shoto decides to take on Toya himself since he knows that his father will be unable to do so. After being warped to Kamino, the two begin their fight, with Shoto appearing to have the upper hand due to his ice Quirk.

However, Toya increases his firepower to its maximum levels, literally burning away his own flesh and life just to try and kill Shoto. He eventually becomes what other characters essentially call a corpse enveloped in flame, fighting mindlessly in an attempt to defeat Shoto. Thankfully, he’s unsuccessful in his efforts, eventually abandoning his plan of killing Shoto and heading to Endeavor’s location instead.

In summation

Toya has thus attempted to kill Shoto at least three times in My Hero Academia, and maybe four times depending on how the Training Camp arc is understood.

In any case, it’s clear that Toya wants nothing more than to kill Shoto, to the point where only the reality of dying without accomplishing anything is all that could turn him away from this goal.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes