My Hero Academia: Kirishima's costume in Horikoshi's Halloween sketch causes a stir

Halloween 2022 brought us another piece of brilliant artwork from My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi. The mangaka took to Twitter to share a sketch he created to honor the occasion of Halloween, as he normally does each year.

The illustration featured the students of Class 1-A dressed in different outfits ushering in the celebration. Fans were taken up specifically by the costume Eijiro Kirishima had on, his outfit referencing another popular character from a video game series.

My Hero Academia: Horikoshi's illustration of Kirishima's Halloween costume stirs up Twitter

☆オードリーAudrey☆ @aitaikimochi



He writes "a line-up of weirdos" lol Horikoshi's Halloween sketch omg is Kirishima Pyramid Head!?!?!? LMAOOOOOOOO. Happy Halloween??!He writes "a line-up of weirdos" lol Horikoshi's Halloween sketch omg is Kirishima Pyramid Head!?!?!? LMAOOOOOOOO. Happy Halloween??! 🎃He writes "a line-up of weirdos" lol https://t.co/tu1EaevATe

My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi took to social media to share a Halloween-special sketch of our beloved characters. The sketch featured characters such as Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, Eijiro Kirishima, Kyoka Jiro and Hitoshi Shinso in Halloween costumes.

Yory needs some therapy @YorancyYory @horikoshiko Oh my God I didn't know that I needed Kirishima cosplaying Pyramid Head until I saw Kirishima cosplaying Pyramid Head, that's a delight, thank you so much Horikoshi @horikoshiko Oh my God I didn't know that I needed Kirishima cosplaying Pyramid Head until I saw Kirishima cosplaying Pyramid Head, that's a delight, thank you so much Horikoshi 💛

Fans were ecstatic about the new post, unable to contain their excitement. The fandom was particularly excited to see Eijiro Kirishima aka Red Riot's costume. He can be seen wearing a large pyramid on his head with a tunic below. This outfit is similar to Pyramid Head from the Silent Hill franchise.

Red Pyramid Thing, more colloquially known as Pyramid Head, was a humanoid monster to appear in the Silent Hill franchise. The character debuted in Silent Hill 2 game. Their red helmet and butcher's attire embodied the executioners of the town's past, who venerated the angel of rebirth, Valtiel.

The character were a manifestation of James Sunderland's (main character) guilt and desire for punishment. They existed in order to keep him human and serve as a reminder of his past actions. Pyramid Head would wield the Great Knife and the Great Spear. These two were instruments of James' inner torment. Towards the end of the game, a second Pyramid Head takes form.

Since their introduction, Pyramid Head has become one of the most popular and iconic monsters in the franchise. It can be said that they turned into a sort of mainstream and flagship figurehead for the series.

Kirishima has always been a character much loved by the My Hero Academia fandom. The Halloween post just added to the redhead's appeal as he is seen cosplaying another famous character. As it appears, Kirishima is pulling an enraged Bakugo, who is presumably dressed as a zombie with a muzzle over his mouth. Good one, Horikoshi-sensei!

Behind him is My Hero Academia protagonist Izuku Midoriya, dressed and ready to scare as Frankenstein. Heavy eye bags, a suit and the iconic stitch across the forehead make up his Halloween look.

On the right side of the sketch are Ochaco Uraraka and Kyoka Jiro. Uraraka is dressed as Red Riding Hood, another famous character and an integral part of almost everyone's childhood. Meanwhile, Jiro seems to have donned the bloodied outfit of a nurse, the bood splashes adding a spooky appeal to it.

At the back, Hitoshi Shinso can be seen with an unimpressed look on his face. He, however, is not dressed as anything, clad in just a set of casual clothing. All in all, it was the perfect way to add to the Halloween spirit.

As usual, Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia artwork on the 31st of October is looked forward to each year. This year, as always, he gave fans something to cherish, a little different from what is normally seen.

Poll : 0 votes