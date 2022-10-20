All things announced in Silent Hill Presents - Silent Hill f, Silent Hill Remake 2, and more 

Silent Hill is an iconic franchise of horror games, and it's set to grow even bigger. Last night's official reveal has shed light on Konami's upcoming projects involving the franchise. There's a brand new game, titled Silent Hill f, in the making, along with other content, and for the first time, fans have confirmation about the franchise's continuation.

It has taken over a decade for gamers to get confirmed information about a new game since its last release in 2012. The wait has been worth it for fans as the franchise is back in grand fashion.

Aside from the new game, there will be a remake of the old fan favorite. Along with the two games, there will be a movie and fan merchandise for fans to get involved with. Here's an overview of all the important decisions that were announced by Konami last night involving the Silent Hill franchise.

Since its inception, the horror franchise has become an iconic name in the industry. With some brilliant releases, it has earned a special place in the hearts of fans. Many have been eagerly waiting to see what the next step would be for Konami following a canceled title earlier.

Konami has announced a lot of new content for Silent Hill in the coming days

Since Konami revealed the schedule, fans have been excited to find out what will be shown. There have been earlier expectations of new information coming in the Tokyo Game Show 2022, but it has taken a whole month and a dedicated showcase instead.

Expectations were along the lines that the first announcement would be about the new game. Instead, it was about the remake of Silent Hill 2, which Bloober Team is developing. The developers have worked on previous titles in the world of video games, and it will be interesting to see what impact the remake will have. Given the cult status of the original release, expectations will be high.

It has also been announced that the remake will be exclusive on the PS5 and PC for the first year post its release. The release date hasn't been confirmed yet, and a movie will also be made based on the same game.

Silent Hill: Ascension seems to be an interesting expansion of the franchise. From early looks, it seems to be an interactive game cum visual novel, and fans will be able to decide the ending. Another smaller project seems to be in the making with Silent Hill: Downfall, which Annapurna Interactive and No Code Studio are developing.

The big talking point came at the end with the announcement of Silent Hill f, a brand new addition to the franchise. Not much is known about it, and all fans have got is a teaser. Set in Japan, the new journey will be switching regions from the iconic location seen so far.

The game follows the same atmospheric horror and gore level that was available in the teaser. Fans have been expecting a new game for nearly a decade since the last one came out in 2012. It was followed by a famous demo in 2014, led by a collaboration between Guillermo Del Torro and Hideo Kojima. That never materialized into anything substantial following Kojima's exit from Konami.

There have been rumors throughout the year about glimpses and images of rumored projects. Not much credibility was added to it, but things have changed with last night's conference. It remains to be seen how the new game, the remake and other developments will materialize.

