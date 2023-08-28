My Hero Academia manga is about to end soon (and this chapter 398 panel proves it)

My Hero Academia manga is currently focusing on the battle between All Might and All For One. The battle saw All For One seemingly become younger, while All Might kept pushing himself to fight his foe. However, as evident from the destruction depicted in the manga, the series might be soon coming to an end.

My Hero Academia follows the story of Izuku Midoriya, a quirkless boy who wants to become the No. 1 Hero like All Might. So, one day when Izuku happened to encounter his hero, he impressed him. Following that, All Might decided to make Izuku his successor and passed on his powers to him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia manga's latest chapter hints at the series' end

The latest chapter of My Hero Academia manga saw the battle between All Might and All For One get extended to the Tatooin Station as All Might got flung backward through several buildings and rooftops.

The scene depicted how the entire area had been demolished due to the battles. There was no person in sight, as one could only spot destroyed buildings, pavements, roads, hoardings, and the station itself.

Upon witnessing this illustration, fans were confident that the series was closing in on its end as Tatooin Station was the same place where Midoriya was shown to witness the attack of the Giant Villain at the very start of the manga.

Given that the same location was now shown to have been demolished, it looks like an obvious sign that the manga series is close to its end.

How fans reacted to the illustration comparison

Fans were left shocked upon learning that the two scenes had the same locations. With this, fans were left quite emotional as they could sense that the series was coming to an end. My Hero Academia manga has been under serialization since 2014. Thus, it has been quite a long time since fans witnessed the Tatooin Station during a battle. Hence, the latest chapter's illustration managed to get fans all nostalgic.

Given that the series began from that location, it seemed poetic for the series to end with the same. That said, there is a huge contrast between the two scenes. While the latest chapter depicts the station to have been destroyed, the illustration in the first chapter saw the place being defended by heroes.

Meanwhile, other fans did not want to think of the possibility that the manga was going to end soon. Many fans had stopped reading the manga so that they could read it in one go till the end. However, upon learning that the manga had already hinted at the series' end, fans were reminded of the impending end of the My Hero Academia manga.

That said, several fans were disappointed that the manga would, at maximum, only release chapters that could fill an additional three manga volumes. Even that seemed impossible at this point considering how there is so much less story to cover until the end of the series.

The only way the series could possibly extend to some extra chapters is if the series focuses on other plot points that were shifted aside for the main plot and battles. This is also the same reason why many fans believe that mangaka Kohei Horikoshi has been rushing the manga's ending.

