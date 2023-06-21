My Hero Academia manga to go on a break just after another death flag

The latest spoilers and raw scans for the upcoming entry in the My Hero Academia manga series were released on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Within, fans saw author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi inch back towards a typical full-length release for the series, despite not quite getting all the way there.

Nevertheless, fans are wholly satisfied with the alleged leaks for My Hero Academia’s upcoming official release, especially for its focus on the Himiko Toga and Ochaco Uraraka fight. While fans were predominantly expecting this to be the issue’s main focus, it’s nevertheless encouraging to see that Horikoshi did indeed choose against switching perspectives.

The spoilers also revealed that the series will be taking a break next week, albeit for good reason due to Horikoshi’s current health issues. While fans are obviously supportive of the break, it’s coming at an unfortunate time in the series considering how the alleged events of the upcoming issue unfold.

Warning: Spoilers for chapter 392 below.

My Hero Academia’s latest break, albeit well justified, comes with unfortunate timing to latest events

Why the timing is unfortunate

She thinks that this path, that of understanding, is much harder than arresting or killing everyone. So, even though Ochako is a bit too late, Tsuyu asks Toga to at least listen to what she has to say. But in the next page, we see Ochako getting stabbed in the stomach.. #MHA392

Per the latest spoilers for the series’ upcoming installment, My Hero Academia will see Uraraka and Toga’s fight continue in a viscerally emotional way. Excitingly, this also leads to Toga’s past coming to light, as well as setting her up for the reveal of her villain name by the issue’s end. While all this is exciting, there is an unfortunate caveat to these intriguing developments.

Throughout the course of the issue, Uraraka is eventually stabbed in the stomach by Toga, following the two coming into close-quarters contact with one another. While Uraraka isn’t shown to be dead or unconscious by the issue’s end, she does cough up blood and is very clearly shown to have been stabbed in the center of her stomach.

While My Hero Academia fans are far from theorizing that Uraraka is dead, having Toga stab her in the stomach immediately before a one-week break is something of a death flag. Granted, it’s unlikely that Uraraka will be killed off, especially so close to the series’ conclusion, but it’s nevertheless a death flag that forces fans to consider the worst-case scenario.

Likewise, even if fans are expecting Horikoshi to not kill off Uraraka, there’s always a chance that he could surprise fans by doing something completely and totally unexpected. The question to ask then becomes what the series would look like throughout its final stages without Uraraka, which fans must consider given the timing of her latest, apparently serious injury.

Obviously, the immediate impact on the current state of the My Hero Academia series is that Toga will likely be able to allow her Twice clones to run rampant without interference. With all other Pro Heroes currently in the vicinity of Toga shown to be incapacitated or otherwise occupied, Uraraka is essentially the last hope for stopping Toga.

This would, in turn, put the entirety of Japan in danger of the Sad Man’s Death Parade. Ironically, this fact is also the strongest piece of evidence arguing against Uraraka’s death; Horikoshi is unlikely to kill her off in order to avoid backing himself into a corner. Nevertheless, Uraraka’s death is a possibility that must be considered and, if nothing else, would serve as a nice surprise to an otherwise inconsequential final arc.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2023 progresses.

