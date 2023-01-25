My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17: Release date, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17 will be broadcast on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 5.30 pm JST in Japan on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll globally.

Season 6, episode 16 revealed the chaos and anarchy prevailing on the streets after inmates escaped from Tartarus and six other prisons. As the public lost faith in heroes, many civilians took up arms to defend themselves, but their lack of training caused even more casualties, further aggravating their resentment. The episode finally explored Hawks’ past and his link to Endeavor.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia anime.

Everything to know about the upcoming My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17

Global release date and time, and where to watch

HisNameAfur @Akribn1 MHA Season 6 Episode 16

While I am sad that the "living and walkingEndeavor plush" was not animated this episode still delivered consistently.

The anime is just hitting harder when it comes to delivering emotions MHA Season 6 Episode 16While I am sad that the "living and walkingEndeavor plush" was not animated this episode still delivered consistently. The anime is just hitting harder when it comes to delivering emotions https://t.co/QLMSxiE86r

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17 will be released on Saturday, January 28, 2023, although the global release time will vary for viewers depending on time zone differences. International fans will be able to stream the episode at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 12.30 am PST (January 28, 2023)

Eastern Standard Time: 3.30 am EST (January 28, 2023)

Greenwich Mean Time: 8.30 pm GMT (January 28, 2023)

Central European Time: 9.30 am CET (January 28, 2023)

Indian Standard Time: 2 pm IST (January 28, 2023)

Philippine Time: 4.30 pm PHT (January 28, 2023)

Japanese Standard Time: 5.30 pm JST (January 28, 2023)

Australian Central Time: 7 pm ACT (January 28, 2023)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17 will be broadcast globally on Crunchyroll. Fans in the US and Canada can also stream the episode on Hulu and Funimation. Netflix will broadcast the episode in several Asian countries.

What to expect in My Hero Academia season 6, episode 17

The preview for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17 revealed that the episode will feature a reunion of the Todoroki family, with Shoto, Natsuo, Fuyumi, and Rei, gathering in Endeavor’s ward. They revisit the past, where Toya’s upbringing in the family is revealed.

The clip shows Enji and Rei addressing Toya, after which the child, wrapped up in bandages, speaks to Fuyumi. The narration reveals that the story is one of both hope and despair for the eldest Todoroki. The My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17 preview also reveals Hawks in Endeavor’s hospital room, suggesting that the winged hero might be connected to the tragic history of the Todoroki family.

Toya's childhood (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

The preview for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17, titled The Wrong Way to Put Out a Fire, ends with Toya as a child sporting a traumatized expression.

A brief summary of season 6, episode 16

Best Jeanist reveals how he survived (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 16 began with Hawks as a child watching the news, where heroes like All Might and Endeavor saved the day by rescuing civilians and defeating villains. The episode approached the concept of heroes from Hawks’ point of view, who thought that the Pro heroes only existed on the other side of the screen.

Hawks’ mother was a weak-willed lady who appeared to be completely submissive, while his father was a criminal who had killed someone over a small amount of money and was hiding from the police with help from his mother. His mother’s quirk allowed her to find out that his father had been arrested by Endeavor while trying to flee with a stolen car.

Terrified that they would be arrested for abetting his criminal father, Keigo’s mother left their house with him in tow. Noticing Keigo’s potential for becoming a hero, members of the Public Safety Commission offered to train the child and assured them that all records of their ties with his father would be erased.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 16 then returned to the present, where Best Jeanist stated that he had not agreed to the procedure of being sent into suspended animation. Still, Hawks insisted that it was necessary to fool Dabi and infiltrate the League of Villains.

The two heroes visit Hawks’ home, where the latter's mother had left a note revealing that villains had discovered their house and forced her to reveal information regarding Hawks' childhood.

Best Jeanist then used his customized car to capture some criminals rampaging around a neighborhood and found out that the local hero agency had shut down, leaving the civilians defenseless. Several people remained doubtful even though the Fiber hero declared that he would assign his sidekick to patrol the hero.

Civilians began buying support items as weapons to defend themselves against criminals, but their lack of training led to even more casualties, further enraging the citizens.

Finally, My Hero Academia season 6 episode 16 returned to the hospital to reveal Endeavor’s current condition, as the doctor told him he was lucky to be alive. The rest of the Todoroki family walked in to see him sobbing that he couldn’t fight his son, but Rei stepped forward and declared that they had to talk about what had happened with Toya.

Poll : 0 votes