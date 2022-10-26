My Hero Academia season 6 episode 5: Release date, where to watch and more

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 5 will be broadcast on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 5:30 PM JST in Japan on Nippon TV and yTV. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll globally. Season 6 episode 4 ended with a terrifying note as Shigaraki awakened, having undergone over 75% of his transformation into a proper vessel for All For One’s Quirk.

Although the heroes have had the upper hand in this operation up till now, Shigaraki joining the battle will inevitably tip the power balance, forcing the heroes to take up a more defensive stance.

Everything to know about My Hero Academia season 6 episode 5

Global release date and time and where to watch

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 5 will be released on October 29, 2022, but the episode timings will vary globally depending on differences in time zones. International fans will be able to stream the episode at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time - 2:30 AM (PST)

Mountain Standard Time - 3:30 AM (MT)

Central Standard Time - 04:30 AM (CST)

Eastern Standard Time - 5:30 AM (EST)

British Summer Time - 10:30 AM (BST)

Central European Summer Time - 11:30 AM (CEST)

Indian Standard Time - 3:00 PM (IST)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 5 will be broadcast globally on Crunchyroll, with Hulu and Funimation airing it in the US and Canada. Netflix will also broadcast the episode in several Asian countries.

What to expect in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 5

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 4 showed Tokoyami noticing blue flames emerging from the upper floor of the building. Knowing that fire is Hawks’ weakness, Tokoyami will probably realize that Hawks is in danger and head off to save him. Other hero students and Pro Hero Fatgum might also join him, with their joint efforts enabling Hawks to escape from Dabi’s clutches.

The preview for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 5 shows Aizawa neutralizing the High-End Nomus long enough for reinforcements to arrive. The heroes seem to be winning the battle, but the narration in the background warns that with Shigaraki awake, things will turn much worse. Shigaraki, who is referred to as the “Symbol of Evil,” is seen wearing X-Less’ cape, suggesting that he kills the hero in the upcoming episode.

He will likely also awaken Gigantomachia, further complicating the situation at Gunga Villa. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 5 preview shows birds starting to escape from nearby forests, grabbing the attention of the hero students including Deku, Bakugou, Todoroki, Iida, and Uraraka.

The episode will likely see the students jumping into the fray as the situation begins spiraling out of the heroes’ control. The title of the upcoming episode has been revealed to be, The Thrill of Destruction.

A brief summary of season 6 episode 4

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 4 began with Dabi using his signature blue flames on Hawks, burning his wings. He berated the hero for killing Twice, questioning his morality and his right to call himself a hero. Hawks, still shocked that Dabi knew his real name, demanded to know who he was.

Dabi said that out of everyone else, he was the biggest threat to Hawks. He then revealed his identity to Hawks, and while his actual words were muted, Hawks’ expression suggested that he recognized the name. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 4 then switched its focus back to the fight at Jaku General hospital.

Garaki reveals that AFO gave Shigaraki his Quirk (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

The High-End Nomus’ regeneration and multiple Quirks made them difficult to deal with, but with Aizawa’s Erasure Quirk and Endeavor’s brute strength, they managed to enter the secret lab. Mirko, who was already injured while fighting three Nomus at once, prioritized catching Garaki and Shigaraki. She found the capsule containing a comatose Shigaraki and attempted to smash the glass container before having her limbs pierced by a Nomu and pulled away.

Present Mic and X-Less approached, smashing the capsule and Garaki’s equipment before the scientist could awaken Shigaraki. Garaki made several disturbing confessions to Present Mic, confirming that All For One had given his Quirk to Shigaraki. Season 6 episode 4 ended with Shigaraki embracing All For One’s ability within a dreamscape and waking up with a gasp.

