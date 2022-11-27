My Hero Academia season 6: Fans are ecstatic over the anime-original scenes in "Katsuki Bakugo Rising"

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 was released on Saturday, November 26, bringing with it an inspiring series of events. For manga readers, the episode’s release marked the long-awaited adaptation of the Katsuki Bakugo Rising chapter of the series’ manga.

Despite anime-only fans not knowing what was coming, they were impressed with the events of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9. Better yet, the anime also adds a completely original scene to the sequence, deepening the emotional significance of the scene and its impact on viewers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9’s added moment of young Bakugo and Midoriya are melting fans' hearts

Episode brief

The particular scene that got fans hyped in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 begins with Midoriya rushing towards Tomura Shigaraki as he realizes that the latter's body was breaking. As this happens, Bakugo remembers a conversation he had with All Might about how the green-haired protagonist is and what the consequences of his possessing One For All will be.

At the cost of his own body, Midoriya continues to inflict damage on Shigaraki. Bakugo explains that while the former is burning brightly, he won’t burn for long due to the use of multiple Quirks and utilization of his full power.

He enlists Shoto Todoroki and Endeavor to work together and prepare a max-firepower blast from the latter to use on Shigaraki. The three then fly in the air towards Midoriya, as Bakugo understands what One For All means to both him and the entire world. Meanwhile, Midoriya reaches his limit as he spurts blood with every move of his body.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 then sees Endeavor latch onto Shigaraki, telling Midoriya to get back as he uses a Prominence Burn on the villain. However, the latter survives, stabbing Endeavor and trying to do the same to Midoriya. The episode then sees a cluster of explosions appear, as Bakugo begins saying that his body moved without thinking.

As this happens, a series of flashbacks are shown, including the anime-original scene of Bakugo envisioning a young Deku holding his hand out to the Explosion Hero while asking if he’s alright. At this point, the teenaged Bakugo is seen reaching out and taking Midoriya’s hand. This flashback parallel with the current events of the anime where Bakugo pushes the latter to save him.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 then ends here, with the anime-original scene having been the mentally-envisioned interaction of Bakugo with a young Midoriya. The scene also supplemented a special ending illustration, seeing both young and old Bakugou taking Midoriya’s hand.

Twitter reacts to Bakugo's flashback scene

Fans are ecstatic over both of the additions by Bones studio to the Katsuki Bakugo Rising sequence in the episode. Many have tweeted that it was one of the best moments in the episode. Apart from some of the concerns raised by manga readers, most viewers seemed thankful for the incorporation of the anime-original scenes into the sequence.

Ayredin @AyredinO Those two scene when bakugo risk his life to save Izuku and regret for not grabbing his hand made my heart melt #bakugo Those two scene when bakugo risk his life to save Izuku and regret for not grabbing his hand made my heart melt #bakugo https://t.co/wpY4rE5yud

Scar @katsmuki The Bakugou food we've gotten though like The Bakugou food we've gotten though like https://t.co/bTtsLephik

STREAM BAKUGOU KATSUKI RISING | emi @amaranthdahlia twitter.com/i/web/status/1… YALL OMG I JUST REALIZED THAT THE MEMORY SEQUENCE WAS LIKE AN OLD VHS TAPE/AN OLD TV, EXACTLY LIKE THE VOL 29 COVER YALL OMG I JUST REALIZED THAT THE MEMORY SEQUENCE WAS LIKE AN OLD VHS TAPE/AN OLD TV, EXACTLY LIKE THE VOL 29 COVER ⁉️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/C4JGjNsZ12

❄️sukki❄️ @bruhkirishimaa Both river moments being used making me so sad omg. At first I was thinking that the one where it's bakugou reaching out to his younger self would've been better instead of the other one with deku, but they both have so much meaning and depth of his character accepting help Both river moments being used making me so sad omg. At first I was thinking that the one where it's bakugou reaching out to his younger self would've been better instead of the other one with deku, but they both have so much meaning and depth of his character accepting help https://t.co/8MwsLbLFlk

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes