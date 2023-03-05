My Hero Academia season 6 reveals the final PV for Deku vs Class 1A climax

My Hero Academia season 6 recently released a promotional video for episode 23, which has piqued the interest of all fans eager to see the epic battle of the Dark Hero arc. Deku appears in the video, ready to take on a large group of his own friends. There will undoubtedly be some fantastic action sequences involving multiple Quirks.

The most recent episode already set the stage for this climax, with the protagonist intending to go after All For One alone, but his friends declaring that they will fight him rather than letting him go alone. These are the final few episodes, and despite complaints about the pacing and omission of manga material, the hype is real.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia season 6 PV shows Deku going against his friends

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23 onwards, fans can expect to see a conflict between Deku and his former classmates and friends from Class 1A. The stage has already been set for this epic battle, and the PV for the upcoming episode shows that there will be plenty of action.

Although the PV does not show any fight scenes, it does show characters such as Shoto, Ochaco, Bakugo, and many others who will all strive to bring the young Midoriya back from the path of solitude.

In My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23, Deku will have to fight his friends because they are on a mission to bring him back to U. A. High School, while he wants to stay as far away from them as possible.

Deku's insistence that he will put anyone's life in danger will not be heeded. As a result, despite his gratitude to everyone who came to save him from Dictator, Deku will attempt to flee using the Smokescreen. Midoriya and his friends will fight, and fans can expect to see a lot of Quirks on display.

A brief summary of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 22

Members of.Class 1A (Image via Studio Bones)

In the previous episode, Lady Nagant revealed the location of the former Creature Rejection Clan hideout where Deku and the other Heroes went in search of All For One. They only discovered a holograph device that projected a recorded video of All For One, who threatened to attack the green-haired protagonist next.

Later, Endeavor, Hawks, Best Jeanist, Edgeshot, and the Lurkers met in private at a warehouse to plan how to stop All For One, protect Deku, and deal with the issue of Heroes retiring.

Meanwhile, in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 22, All Might was seen bringing food to Deku, but the latter decided it was time for them to part ways. Midoriya flew away and, after defeating a few villains, was trapped by a villain named Dictator, who controlled civilians and forced them to attack Deku.

As the green-haired protagonist surrendered, his friends from U. A. High School arrived and rescued him.

Deku, on the other hand, asked them to leave him alone, and while everyone comprehended he meant it for their own safety, they had all come to save him from his own negativity and return him to U. A. High School. Everyone understood that this would be a difficult task, and that they would have to fight the One For All user.

