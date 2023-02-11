The new My Hero Academia season 6 episode sees Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, becoming a person that fans never thought possible. Despite previously believing that he and his friends can achieve anything together, it has become obvious that Deku’s new mindset is to carry the burden all on his own.

In the latest episode, Deku abandons his own mother despite her wishes, albeit with the intent of keeping her safe from Tomura Shigaraki. Nevertheless, it’s indicative of a new mindset for him, one which is as dangerous as it is rebellious.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down how My Hero Academia season 6 sees Deku enter his rebellious phase.

Working alone, not listening to Pro Heroes, and more reasons why My Hero Academia season 6 is Deku’s rebellious phase

Geo @TophatGeo @EinDippsn i really like the concept of the dark/vigilante deku arc, since it recontextualises deku's "heroic" moments such as his first fight with muscular - whilst it was heroic, it is incredibly destructive to his own body and mindset @EinDippsn i really like the concept of the dark/vigilante deku arc, since it recontextualises deku's "heroic" moments such as his first fight with muscular - whilst it was heroic, it is incredibly destructive to his own body and mindset

Following the catastrophic loss for Pro Hero society in the Paranormal Liberation War, Izuku Midoriya’s mindset on what it means to be the greatest hero has completely changed. The beginning of My Hero Academia season 6 saw Deku happily fight alongside his friends and mentors. However, the latter half has firmly established a new mindset for him.

Pushing aside his closest friends and even his own mother, Deku’s rebellious phase is manifesting in the form of a desire to be a Pro Hero in his own way, despite what anyone says. Even when All Might and his mother try to lecture him on the dangers of not staying at U.A. High School, he remains resolute in his desire not to let anyone else get hurt for his sake.

In a way, this is emblematic of what Deku’s true mindset has been throughout the entire series, rather than just My Hero Academia season 6’s latter half. From the moment fans are introduced to him, he’s characterized as someone who continuously sacrifices himself for the benefit of those he loves.

Fili @filifusilli @VioleteyedJedi oh yea no deku's def not a villain and ofc being a vigilante isnt the same as a villain but i mean like deku might be going "downhill" first as in he didnt change his self destructive mindset as we seen in the recent chap it might lead to his doom @VioleteyedJedi oh yea no deku's def not a villain and ofc being a vigilante isnt the same as a villain but i mean like deku might be going "downhill" first as in he didnt change his self destructive mindset as we seen in the recent chap it might lead to his doom

One of the most telling moments of this comes in season 3 when Deku does so much damage to his arms in an effort to rescue Bakugo that permanent damage is a real risk. Despite being unsuccessful in this endeavor, it perfectly demonstrates who Deku is at his core. Having the Symbol of Peace, All Might, as his mentor and role model only exacerbates this mentality.

However, the aforementioned season 3 incident saw Deku working together with his friends and peers because he knew it was his best chance at success. As of My Hero Academia season 6’s latter half, Deku seems to have changed his opinion, clearly thinking he’s better off working by himself than with his friends, let alone Pro Heroes.

There’s also the fact that the few Pro Heroes that Deku is currently working with seem to be afterthoughts for him rather than leaders to listen to. While it’s understandable for Deku to leave his peers in the dust, his ignoring orders or advice from a Pro Hero is certainly a character change. Arguably, it may be the aspect of his new personality that is most representative of a rebellious phase.

