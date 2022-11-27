My Hero Academia Season 6: Viewers claim “Bones put no effort” into Bakugo scene

The ninth episode of My Hero Academia Season 6 was met with criticism over the animation quality of Bakugo's sacrifice. Studio Bones set very high expectations with their previous episodes, whether it's Mirko fighting Nomu or Shigaraki destroying the hospital.

With that said, more than a few viewers believed they dropped the ball on a key scene in the most recent episode, particularly with Bakugo sacrificing himself for Deku. Some viewers believe it could've been done way better.

RyloKen❤️‍🔥|| CW: Fairy Tail @RyloKen67 idk how it’s gonna actually gonna play out, but rn it looks BAD I can’t help but feel like Bones put no effort into making Bakugo’s special scene look impactful, cuz it deadass looks like they just copy and pasted the manga panelidk how it’s gonna actually gonna play out, but rn it looks BAD I can’t help but feel like Bones put no effort into making Bakugo’s special scene look impactful, cuz it deadass looks like they just copy and pasted the manga panel😭idk how it’s gonna actually gonna play out, but rn it looks BAD😭 https://t.co/KnEFoltt1p

"Bones is fumbling" - Some viewers criticize Bakugo's scene in My Hero Academia Season 6

TwiceJaeger @JaegerTwice This final sequence of the episode while probably the best one overall still feels really lacking, very short animation moments, low quality art and colored manga panels with no movements, the Deku shot and prominence burn were allright but Bakugo’s sacrifice lacked impact twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This final sequence of the episode while probably the best one overall still feels really lacking, very short animation moments, low quality art and colored manga panels with no movements, the Deku shot and prominence burn were allright but Bakugo’s sacrifice lacked impact twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/MKFzE9i6UM

When a rival character risks his own life to save a person he used to hate, that moment should carry great importance for everybody involved. Needless to say, some viewers expected a lot more from My Hero Academia Season 6, considering Bakugo's relationship with Deku.

Twitter user @JaegarTwice has compiled a few screenshots to prove this point, along with the video itself. Here are some reasons why Bakugo's sacrifice lacked impact in My Hero Academia Season 6:

Frequent use of still image shots

Repeated usage of flashback sequences

Obnoxious close ups of Bakugo's face

A noticeable lack of high quality art

Sporadic use of fluid animation

What really doesn't help is that Bakugo's moment at the end is nothing more than a still-frame image. Remember, this was supposed to be a pivotal moment in My Hero Academia Season 6. Bones put far more effort into Shigaraki waking up from his sleeping capsule a few episodes ago.

The flashbacks can be forgiven under different circumstances, since it reminds viewers why Bakugo wants to save Deku. However, in the context of the above problems with the scene, it seems like Bones is taking shortcuts with the animation, padding for time in the process.

Paweeze33 @Fellowmeman11 @bakugotexts They put no effort into this episode at all and I’m completely in shock that bones really did that @bakugotexts They put no effort into this episode at all and I’m completely in shock that bones really did that😡😡

Johnny @JohnnySpittin Couldn’t be them with mob psycho tho 🧑‍🦯 Bones is fumbling MHACouldn’t be them with mob psycho tho 🧑‍🦯 Bones is fumbling MHA⁉️Couldn’t be them with mob psycho tho 🧑‍🦯 https://t.co/HrqdrD5IwP

These days, viewers expect a lot more from major animation studios, particularly for the highly anticipated My Hero Academia Season 6. By comparison, Bones did quite a lot for Mob Psycho 100, a smaller but still popular series. The above tweet tell a much different story.

In fairness to the animation studio, they are likely overworked with having to produce 25 episodes in a row. That would explain why Mob Pyscho 100 looks so good. Regardless, the Bakugo scene needed to have better prioritization in My Hero Academia Season 6.

Bones also removed a key Bakugo scene

🌲 Icarus(talkative arc)🌲 @JVA_FanBoy01 Bakugo was done dirty this season ngl. That part of Him destroying a Quirk erasing bullet was cut out, and now his important moment of MHA wasn't even given a 50% of Bones performance. How sad Bakugo Bakugo was done dirty this season ngl. That part of Him destroying a Quirk erasing bullet was cut out, and now his important moment of MHA wasn't even given a 50% of Bones performance. How sad Bakugo😢 https://t.co/FpBvqCQVfa

In the original manga, Shigaraki used two Quirk Destroying Bullets on Shota Aizawa, in the hopes that it would get rid of his disruptive Erasure Quirk. Bakugo managed to destroy one with his explosions, but he couldn't reach the other before it hit Aizawa right on his leg.

My Hero Academia Season 6 has removed that particular scene entirely. With that in mind, Bakugo fans have been complaining about how Bones "did him dirty" with his big moments. Not only did he not get to destroy Shigaraki's bullet, his potential sacrifice also got subpar animation.

𝚐𝚞𝚖𝚞𝚜𝚜𝚎𝚛𝚟𝚒 @gu_mus_ser_vi Bones really did Bakugo dirty SMH Bones really did Bakugo dirty SMH 😤😤😤 https://t.co/ULBX7d7YHG

Bakugo is arguably the most popular character in the entire series, based on his placement in polls. It's no surprise that his legions of fans would expect better from him, considering his character arc revolves around Deku.

