My Hero Academia season 6: What to expect when Dabi finally faces off Shoto and Endeavor

My Hero Academia season 6 has set the stage for a dramatic showdown between Dabi and Shoto.

The release of episode 11 appropriately titled Dabi's Dance has sent fans into a frenzy on social media. Dabi finally proved the long-standing rumor was true as he revealed that he was secretly Toya Todoroki. Needless to say, his own family couldn't believe what they had just heard in My Hero Academia season 6.

Right before the end of the episode, Dabi prepares to strike back at Endeavor and Shoto. This is when fans witness a timely arrival from Best Jeanist, who captures the maniacal villain with his wires. Of course, viewers shouldn't expect Dabi to go down so easily in My Hero Academia season 6.

Note: This article will contain major spoilers from the manga. It also reflects the writer's personal views.

The villain will make his escape from Best Jeanist in My Hero Academia season 6

Heroes and villains were both surprised to see Best Jeanist once again in My Hero Academia season 6. Most of them presumed he was dead, but that is clearly not the case, as per the most recent episode. In just the nick of time, Best Jeanist used his Fiber Master Quirk to capture all the villains present, including Dabi.

To put the strength of his wires into perspective, it is strong enough to hold Gigantomachia in place. Dabi wasn't even given a chance to use Prominence Burn on his own father. However, with the ability to produce extremely hot flames, Dabi will burn the wires and free himself from captivity.

In the meantime, he will also blast Nejire Hado with a wall of fire in My Hero Academia season 6. Dabi coldly tells his father that yet another child's future has been ruined by their flames. At this point, he simply wants Endeavor to suffer as much as he can before he goes down.

The villain can no longer be reasoned with

The next episode of My Hero Academia season 6 will likely set up Dabi's showdown with Shoto. It is important to note that Dabi carries a lot of resentment towards Shoto for having better heat resistance. This is why Endeavor wanted his youngest son to uphold his legacy. Shoto was born with a more suitable Quirk.

Either way, after Dabi escapes the wires, Shoto will plead with him to stop what he's doing. He even brought up how their brother Natsu was nearly killed in the Endeavor Agency arc. Unfortunately, he was met with a callous response. Dabi replies that it would've been much better that way.

The villain only cares about making his father suffer in My Hero Academia season 6. Dabi can no longer feel anything but pure hatred for his entire family. To prove his point, he attempts to kill his younger brother.

Dabi and Shoto will finally clash

My Hero Academia season 6 will mark the first real fight between the Todoroki brothers. They will clash in the air as they fire off several heat blasts against each other. Izuku Midoriya also shows up to give Shoto a little bit of support, although Dabi still refuses to reconcile.

By the end of this encounter, the brothers will collide with Flashfire Fist: Jetburn. Dabi overpowers Shoto in this exchange and is ready to finish him off. However, since Endeavor has already passed out by this point, Dabi lets his younger brother live. He wants his father to see his family get torn apart before his eyes.

