My Hero Academia season 7 episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 3 is set to be released on May 18, 2024, at 5:30 pm according to Japanese Standard Time. The series will air on Japanese television channels like Nippon TV, Yomiuri TV, and other related channels. For international viewers, the series can be streamed on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Bilibili, and many other official streaming sites.

The last episode featured Star and Stripe's fall at the hands of TomurAFO, who managed to obtain the New Order quirk. Fortunately, due to Star and Stripe's cleverness, the villain was outclassed as he couldn't utilize the New Order quirk, and the quirk disintegrated.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 3: Release Date and Time

Star and Stripe as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 3 is set to premiere on May 18, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST. However, the airing time will vary according to different time zones around the world. Some of these timezones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date

Pacific Daylight Time

02:30 am

Saturday May 18, 2024

Eastern Daylight Time

05:30 am

Saturday May 18. 2024

British Summer Time

09:30 am

Saturday May 18, 2024

Central European Summer Time

10:30 am

Saturday May 18, 2024

Indian Standard Time

03:00 pm

Saturday May 18, 2024

Philippine Standard Time

05:30 pm

Saturday May 18, 2024

Japanese Standard Time

05:30 pm

Saturday May 18, 2024

Australian Central Standard Time

07:00 pm

Saturday May 18, 2024

Where to watch My Hero Academia season 7 episode 3?

Star and Stripe using New Order as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 3 can be streamed through international anime streaming websites. Crunchyroll and Netflix can be used for streaming episodes from anywhere in the world.

For a restricted audience, the episode can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Bilibili, Disney+, Ani-One Asia, iQIYI, and many other streaming sites.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2 recap

TomurAFO stealing New Order (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2 was titled Spector. The episode started with the continuation of the fight between the true evil and America's number 1 hero. As Star and Stripe were holding down TomurAFO, the Tiamat arrived. The hero caught the missiles with her air figure and tried redirecting them towards the villain. Tomura also realized that the hero needed one grand move to end him.

As she blasted Tiamat on TomurAFO, the villain jumped out of it unharmed as he used Nomu as a distraction and hid inside the ground. This saved him from the shockwaves of the missiles. He then jumped towards Star and Stripe and stole her quirk, thus rendering the hero motionless. Star and Stripe's air figure also disappeared, which marked the end of the hero.

Star and Stripe as seen in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 3 (Image via Bones)

After TomurAFO stole her quirk, he tried using it. However, as soon as he gave an order, his body went berserk, and all of his quirks started to burst.

It was the doing of Star and Stripe, who used the New Order before TomurAFO stole it, to give an order that the New Order would oppose other quirks. As TomurAFO's body was filled with quirks, his stolen quirks were slowly being destroyed by the New Order.

The villain rushed to a nearby location to transform the New Order into someone else, but Star and Stripe had already outclassed him, as transferring the New Order would result in its eradication. In the end, TomurAFO lost to New Order and couldn't even steal it. This made the villain dormant for a while and gave the heroes an extension to train.

What to expect from My Hero Academia season 7 episode 3? (Speculative)

Izuku Midoriya as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 3 is titled Villain, and its preview was unveiled in the last minutes of the previous episode. The upcoming episode would commence the next arc of My Hero Academia, which is the U.A. Traitor arc.

According to the preview, the next arc would showcase the training of all the heroes as Hagakure, Invisible Girl, is seen in the middle of the forest witnessing something.

