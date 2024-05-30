My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5 preview and what to expect

Studio BONES has finally released the preview synopsis and images for My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5 through the anime's official sources. The upcoming episode is titled 'Let You Down' and will be released on Saturday, June 1, 2024. The episode will first be televised locally in Japan, followed by Crunchyroll and Netflix internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Shota Aizawa trying to convince Aoyama to help them and do the right thing. Elsewhere, Deku and other heroes began preparing for the final battle. This saw Deku and Iida go to Hatsume to get some repairs done. Elsewhere, All Might could be seen formulating a plan for the war.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the My Hero Academia anime.

What to expect from My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5?

Deku and others will leave U.A. in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5

As revealed by the preview synopsis of My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5, the upcoming episode will see Deku and others leave U.A. to look for the villains. Given that the final battle against the villains was inching closer, the heroes needed all the manpower they could get to locate the villains.

That would help the heroes be the ones that initiate the war and not the other way around. While the heroes would prefer not to fight the villains at all, sitting ducks and waiting for villains to attack would possibly have an even worse outcome.

Heroes and villains may share their final thoughts before the war in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5

Dabi as seen in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5 preview (Image via Bones)

As understandable from the preview images, the upcoming episode will see Deku speak to Ochako Uraraka. This will be the first time Deku and Ochako speak to each other alone ever, as Deku returned to U.A. Hence, fans can expect Deku to thank Ochako for helping him enter the school's stronghold.

Elsewhere, as suggested by the preview video, Dabi and Himiko Toga are set to have a heartfelt conversation before the final war. However, fans will have to wait to find out what they will be discussing.

Aoyama will summon Deku in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5

Yuga Aoyama as seen in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5 preview (Image via Bones)

As revealed by the preview synopsis, Yuga Aoyama is set to summon Deku outside the U.A.

The Shining Hero was supposed to be in the detention center, but he has seemingly escaped imprisonment and is set to take some drastic action. This has also been hinted at by the episode's title 'Let You Down.'

However, fans will have to wait to find out why Aoyama summoned Deku. Did he summon him to help All For One reach the One For All user or help the heroes reach the villain?

Unfortunately, unless fans want to go through spoilers by reading the manga, there's no way of knowing what will happen until the episode gets released.

