My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6: Anime vs. Manga comparison

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6, released on June 8, 2024, has returned to adding more anime-original details, unlike the previous episode. The anime-only content has not only aided the series' progression but also enhanced the episodes visually.

The episode marked the official start of the final war, with heroes capturing villains in cages to distribute them to different battle sights. Unfortunately, the star of the show, Deku, was also transported to another site, complicating matters.

This episode not only added new content but also improvised the already available content, making the panels look more realistic. In this article, episode 6 of this sequel will be compared to its source chapters.

Trending

Disclaimer: Any opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author.

Comparing My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6 to its manga chapters

The plan revelation

Expand Tweet

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6, titled Division adapted chapters 344-346. The episode commenced with a flashback to the time when All Might arrived at the dorms to reveal the final plan.

He intended to corner All for One by having Aoyama's family lie. The dialogue exchange and All Might's gestures were heavily improvised.

Class 1-A after the arrival of Shinso (Image via Shueisha & Bones)

The episode then introduced Shinso and announced his involvement in the final war. The heroes celebrated the addition of a worthy fighter to their team with more detailed animation than the manga, capturing the wholesome vibe of the scene.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6 then shifted to Aizawa and Monoma as they stood before the restrained body of Kurogiri. Aizawa ordered Monoma to use his quirk to copy Kurogiri's quirk, announcing that he would be a big part of the final war.

The Final War: Commence!

Expand Tweet

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6 returned to the final war battlefield where Monoma opened portals to summon all heroes. As soon as the heroes were summoned, Dabi dashed forward after witnessing Endeavor. Fortunately, his attack was blocked by Shoto's ice.

After all heroes were summoned, Operation Troy came into play as traps were summoned to the battlefield that trapped the villains in groups. As expected, the villains broke through the traps easily but the seconds' worth of time that the heroes bought was enough to get their plan in action.

Everyone pushed the villains through Kurogiri's portals into different parts of Japan. Every manga panel was faithfully adapted, especially the shots of Dabi.

Deku leaves the main battlefield

Toga's wire visualized in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 6 (left) (Image via Bones & Shueisha)

As everyone was pushing the villains, Deku also joined. However, he was pulled into one of the portals by a string, which Bakugo witnesses. This was another anime-only detail as the manga didn't showcase anything emerging from the portal that pulled Deku. The battlefield was now divided, with big shots like Dabi, Toga, All for One, and TomurAFO present in different locations.

The news of Deku's departure spread, revealing that Himiko Toga had pulled him into her portal. With no other choice, the heroes had to start the battle without Deku.

Expand Tweet

All for One was welcomed by Hawks, a scene directly lifted from a manga panel. Meanwhile, Mirko and Bakugo commenced the fight with TomurAFO in a sky cage titled Coffin in the Sky.

This cage prevented Tomura from using Decay, and Monoma was present outside the cage using Aizawa's quirk to cancel TomurAFO's other quirks. Mirko stepped forward to fight the villain, the choreography of which was breathtaking. But TomurAFO pulled a strange move where his fingers started to grow uncontrollably.

Related Links