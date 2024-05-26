My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4: Anime vs. Manga comparison

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4 was released on May 25, 2024, and the episode saw the heroes one step closer to the final battle against TomurAFO and the Paranormal Liberation Front.

After the reveal of Aoyama Yuga as the traitor of U.A. High, his class fellows remained steadfast in believing and kept assuring Aoyama that he could still become a hero. The episode also saw Midoriya and Iida modify their costumes by visiting Hatsume. The episode ended with Shinsou returning after a very long time.

Like the previous episode, My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4 was also fateful to its source, the manga series, but it also added anime-original scenes that complicated the source material.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4 and has the author's opinion.

Comparing My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4 to its manga chapters

Aizawa's take on Aoyama as the traitor

Kirishima as seen in the episode (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4 was titled The Story of How We All Became Heroes. The episode adapted the remaining part of chapter 338 and chapters 339 and 340. The episode started with a brief preview of Aoyama's true identity as a traitor to U.A. High.

The episode then commenced with Mike asking Class 1-A whether they still trust Aoyama. Iida stepped up and claimed that what had happened was in the past, and they still trusted their classmate as much as they did before. Kirishima then spoke his heart out, and the chapter transitioned to the time Class 1-A saved Deku, which was an anime-original detail.

As everyone was arguing, Aizawa joined them through a call. He joined through Mike's tablet in the manga, but he appeared on a big screen in the anime, which was a good change from the adaptation. Aizawa said that he has no plan to expel Aoyama and is willing to use his knowledge of All for One in the final battle against the villains.

Aizawa demanded that the ears of Aoyama and his family be covered as he wanted to reveal a plan to outsmart the villains. After revealing his plan, Aoyama was sent to a separate cell as Midoriya called out to him.

Midoriya and Iida visit Hatsume for repairs

Midoriya's second encounter with Hatsume (Image via Bones)

After returning to their dorms in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4, the heroes expressed concern over the upcoming fight against the villains. Midoriya and Iida wanted their hero costumes modified, so they visited Hatsume.

As they reached the door to the Development Studio, Deku was caught in an explosion, similar to what happened during his first visit to Hatsume in My Hero Academia season 1. Midoriya wanted his gauntlet, a special device that appeared in My Hero Academia Movie 1, repaired, again confirming that the movies are canon.

Midoriya's gauntlet as seen in the movie (Image via Bones)

Surprisingly, Hatsume declined help as the heroes needed a replacement immediately, and she didn't have much time to help as she was working on her project. While she showed her new project, Hatsume's subordinates said that they would fix the costumes of Iida and Deku, considering how busy Hatsume was.

Out of nowhere, Hatsume threw a new gauntlet and costume at the faces of Midoriya and Iida, encouraging them to do their best and win. On the other hand, in the Kansai region, Lemillion's team was fighting some villains.

The Central Hospital and the Plan of All Might

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4 shifted to the central hospital where All Might had gathered some police officials alongside Ragdoll, the original owner of the 'search quirk' before All for One stole it. All Might started to reveal his plan on how to counter TomurAFO and the Paranormal Liberation Front.

The plan was to keep each villain separate, and the visual representation of this plan was heavily improvised but done very well. New frames were also added to show the influence of All for One.

Aizawa and Aoyama

Aoyama as seen in the episode (Image via Bones)

Aoyama's test came out clear as the heroes wanted to ensure his body wouldn't explode when he revealed information about All for One, which had happened to Lady Nagant in the previous season. Their conversation continued as Aizawa tried to convince Aoyama to fight and not fear All for One.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4 added new visuals here, too, where Aoyama's existence was haunted by All for One, and he had placed his fear inside the boy instead of a bomb.

Class 1-A new visual as seen in the episode (Image via Bones)

Aizawa finally managed to persuade Aoyama to fight, but Aoyama asked what a lowly criminal like him could do in such alarming times. Aoyama assured him that his classmates would protect him at all costs and needs not to worry about his parents.

A new visual for Class 1-A was showcased, which was another anime-original detail, as Aoyama wept at the episode's climax. After the ending credits of My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4, Shisou's return was teased.

