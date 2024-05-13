My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2: Anime vs manga comparison

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2, released on May 11, 2024, marked the demise of Star and Stripe after a hardcore battle against the absolute evil TomurAFO. Even though Star and Stripe had the upper hand in battle, TomurAFO was filled with surprises after every attack from the hero, resulting in him stealing Star and Stripe's quirk.

Due to Star and Stripe's battle experience, she used New Order moments before the villain stole it to give its quirk the order to oppose other quirks. So, she died, but her quirk was also eradicated.

Now, the question on every fan's mind is how fateful My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2 of the manga series was. To no one's surprise, the episode could be considered completely fateful to the manga series, with the studio adding an anime-original visual to make the fight more realistic.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2, and has the author's opinion.

Comparing My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2 to its manga chapters

Continuation of Star and Stripe vs TomurAFO

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2 adapted chapters 332-334 of the manga series. The episode commenced where it left off in the previous episode, as the Tiamat arrived at the scene where Star and Stripe was fighting TomurAFO. The hero had to grab the nuclear missiles, so she stopped her previous New Order that was holding down the villain.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2 managed to capture the exact look from the source, as Star and Stripe's movements were smooth. The complementary animation added to make the scene look exactly like a real motion picture was praiseworthy, as it made the fight worth every second.

The anime-original scene from My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2 (Image via Bones)

While grabbing the Tiamat, Star and Stripe's air figure stretched toward the missile, which was an anime original scene. Before she grabbed the missile, the hero used New Order to create a rule that the Tiamat could be redirected from its main direction.

Now that TomurAFO was no longer being held down, he jumped towards the hero to avoid being hit by the missiles. The aircraft used their lasers to hold back the villain, but the Tiamat was ready to launch, and TomurAFO was hit with a nuclear missile 'punch' that could reduce anyone to dust.

This scene was also nailed immaculately as the geography of the sky and the landscapes were depicted accurately, making the missile blast look real. Unfortunately, the villain evaded the blast and jumped towards Star and Stripe in a hard-torn body that was only shown for a glimpse. This could be the episode's spotlight as TomurAFO's body was depicted as creepily as in the manga.

New Order stolen by TomurAFO

The villain that stole New Order and Star and Stripe laughed as the latter ordered her quirk to fight against other quirks. As soon as her quirk entered the villain's body, where other stolen quirks were present, the New Order went berserk and started eradicating every quirk in sight. On the outside, TomurAFO's body was seen bursting like a firework, which was another improved yet immaculate detail.

As Star and Stripe remembered the important moments of her life, the pilots saw America's number one hero decay right before their eyes. Meanwhile, TomurAFO's quirks were being annihilated one after the other by the New Order, and the villain rushed to a nearby city to transfer the quirk inside another body.

As soon as he reached another person, New Order broke the news that transferring it would result in its destruction. All for One bid farewell to the new quirk he acquired, as New Order was destroyed moments after it was stolen. The animation of the New Order inside TomurAFO could be considered more immaculate than the manga due to the sound effects and colors.

Parting gift from Star and Stripe

All Might announcing Star and Stripe's death (Image via Bones)

After the death of America's number 1 hero in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2, the aircraft landed near U.A. High School. They claimed that Star and Stripe's death wasn't in vain as they gathered data from TomurAFO showcasing his quirk abilities.

On the other hand, after witnessing Star and Stripe's death, heroes from around the world were forbidden from entering Japan. The next day, All Might broke the news of an extension in the training session of the heroes, branding this as a parting gift from Star and Stripe.

Overall, My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2 was a fateful adaptation of the manga's corresponding chapters. The added original scenes and complimentary animation were a cherry on top that made the episode look more beautiful.

