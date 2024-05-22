Who is the traitor in My Hero Academia? U.A. traitor, explained

As the anime’s seventh season has begun airing over recent weeks, one of the biggest questions on fans’ minds is exactly who is the traitor in My Hero Academia. The series has been teasing that there is indeed a traitor long before the seventh season’s premiere, and fans were shocked to see the identity of the traitor revealed in this latest episode.

However, with this shocking reveal came several questions from My Hero Academia fans relating to the traitor’s friends, allies, and potential co-conspirators. While the latest anime episode didn’t answer all of the questions fans have, there are answers to the major points many viewers seem to be hung up on currently.

Who is the traitor in My Hero Academia?

The traitor in My Hero Academia is none other than Yuga Aoyama, classmate to protagonist Izuku “Deku” Midoriya. Aoyama was originally born Quirkless, and felt ostracized from his peers due to this lack of a Quirk. This prompted his parents to make contact with All For One, whom they first heard of via a rumor that there was someone who could give Quirks to others.

Based on what fans know, it seems that All For One did not initially ask Aoyama and his family for any long-term allegiance or payback in exchange for the granting of the Quirk. Instead, it’s suggested that once entering U.A. High, All For One came calling on the Aoyama family and asked them to do his bidding. This led to Yuga leaking U.A. intel to All For One and his allies, in turn creating the USJ and Summer Training Camp incidents.

Is Hagakure linked to the U.A Traitor?

Throughout the series up to the reveal of Aoyama as the traitor, many fans had suspected that it was actually Toru Hagakure who was the traitor in My Hero Academia. A relative lack of focus on her up to that point combined with her invisibility powers made her, in the eyes of many, the ideal infiltrator on All For One’s part. However, Hagakure is in no way linked to All For One, and is not linked to the U.A. traitor in terms of being a co-conspirator.

That being said, she is linked to Aoyama in the sense that the two are extremely close friends throughout the entire series. While their friendship hasn’t been made a large focus of the series, there are several scenes which highlight how close the pair are. Hagakure is also linked in the sense that she was the one who initially became suspicious of Aoyama due to his behavior, and likewise started spying on him. Yet ultimately, she is not linked to the U.A. traitor as a co-conspirator.

AFO's plans for the U.A. traitor

As it currently stands in the My Hero Academia anime series, All For One’s plan for Aoyama is for him to lure Izuku Midoriya somewhere alone. At this point, All For One plans to ambush Midoriya, most likely via his goop teleportation Quirk seen used in prior seasons of the television anime series. This would, in turn, give All For One his best chance at swiftly capturing the One For All Quirk with minimal resistance from Pro Heroes and Deku’s allies.

That being said, All For One has also displayed a great deal of indifference to Aoyama’s ultimate fate, suggesting that he is not a major part of the self-proclaimed Demon Lord’s plans. This also falls in line with the series’ current context, with safe society having been brought down and almost all necessary preparation for the final battle being complete on the villains’ side. Should Aoyama fail, it likely has no major impact on All For One’s plans.

