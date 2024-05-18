My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4 is scheduled to release on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 5:30 PM JST and 5:30 AM EDT. The anime will premiere initially on networks like Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV, and its affiliates. After its television broadcast, the episode will be available for streaming both locally and internationally.

In the previous episode, viewers witnessed the downfall of Star and Stripe. She was narrowly defeated as Shigaraki managed to steal New Order. However, one final rule from Star and Stripe flipped the entire situation - New Order would rebel against all other Quirks. As a result, Shigaraki's body began to rupture and tear itself apart as his Quirks were destroyed. This act was Cathleen Bate's final gift to Japan.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4: Release Date and Time

Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

As per the anime's official website, My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4 will be released on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 05:30 PM JST.

Trending

However, fans should note that while the episode will be simulcast worldwide, the release times may vary depending on viewers' locations.

Given that Crunchyroll will be delaying the international release of the anime episode by about an hour despite the simulcast streaming, My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4 will be available at the following:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date

Pacific Daylight Time

01:30 am

Saturday May 25, 2024

Eastern Daylight Time

04:30 am

Saturday May 25, 2024 British Summer Time

09:30 am

Saturday May 25, 2024 Central European Standard Time

10:30 am

Saturday May 25, 2024 Indian Standard Time

03:00 pm

Saturday May 25, 2024 Philippine Standard Time

05:30 pm

Saturday May 25, 2024 Japanese Standard Time

05:30 pm

Saturday May 25, 2024 Australian Central Standard Time

07:00 pm

Saturday May 25, 2024

Where to watch My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4?

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4 will first premiere on Japanese networks such as Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV, and its 29 affiliates nationwide. Subsequently, the episode will be available for viewing on various local streaming platforms.

These platforms include Hulu, ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, d Anime Store, Disney+, and more. For fans located elsewhere around the world, the anime episode will drop on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 3 recap

Tomura Shigaraki and the League in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 3 adapted chapters 335 to 338 (midway), showcasing the development of Class 1-A. As All Might had stated, the fragile little eggs had hatched brilliantly. Class 1-A had truly developed into powerful Heroes.

The episode began in All For One's (AFO) cave, with Tomura Shigaraki in pain, surrounded by AFO and the League. Shigaraki and AFO's consciences were melding together. Despite not acquiring New Order, they had cleared a major obstacle in their path. Additionally, it was revealed that one of AFO's "friends," i.e., a mole was at U.A.

The scene then moves to Class 1-A in training. The young Heroes showed off their development as viewers got more insight into Katsuki Bakugo's new move, Cluster. Simultaneously, Shoto Todoroki was learning to embrace his left side, i.e., the flame side of him, to be able to withstand Dabi's heat.

The class then convened, laying out the situation at hand in three points - First, AFO and his crew were experts at staying hidden. Second, the Shigaraki they previously fought was incomplete, and now he was more powerful than ever. Third, the Villains had the advantage of the first attack.

Yuga Aoyama in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

The scene shifts once more, revealing the identity of the spy at U.A. Toru Hagakure, hiding in the woods, eavesdrops on a conversation between Yuga Aoyama and his parents. Shockingly, it is revealed that he had been feeding the Villains information from the beginning, right from the attack on USJ. Furthermore, it is disclosed that Yuga was born Quirkless and received one from AFO, thereby becoming indebted to him.

Just then, Deku stumbles upon the family, stating that he had come to look for Yuga after noticing how unsettled he was. Yuga was just another plaything and "route" in AFO's hands. Wanting to protect his parents, he pushed them out of the way and fired his Navel Laser at Deku.

But Toru jumps in to deflect it, stating that her Qurik allowed her to refract light. This is when viewers are finally treated to what the Invisible Girl actually looks like. In an instant, Deku binds everyone with Black Whip, and later, the Aoyama family is produced before U.A. authorities and All Might.

The beans were spilled, and Yuga deemed himself a Villain. But Deku retorted by appealing to his inner self, stating that he could still be a Hero. Since AFO's whereabouts were a mystery, Aoyama could act as a decoy and lead them straight to him.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4: What to expect?

Class 1-A in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Given Studio Bones' current pacing, it is likely that My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4 will adapt chapters 338 to 341/342. With Aoyama in police custody, the students of 1-A gear up for the upcoming battle. The next episode may see Mei Hatsume's return as Deku and Iida push for costume changes.

Additionally, viewers might get to see the Wild Wild Pussy Cats' Ragdoll. Shouta Aizawa is also expected to feature in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4, being called in to interrogate Yuga Aoyama. On the flip side, the episode may also delve into the League of Villains' activities.

Related links: