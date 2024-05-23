Season 7 of the My Hero Academia anime has been underway for a couple of weeks now and the most recent episode saw the revelation of Yuga Aoyama being the UA traitor. That plot point was years in the making and a lot of fans were theorizing who the person behind leaking information to All For One was. But now that the anime has shown that it was Aoyama, there has been some criticism regarding how Deku handled it.

There were some people who thought that Deku was letting someone who, on paper, was a terrorist, go free without any consequences, although several My Hero Academia fans chimed in to highlight that this was not the case.

While Aoyama's actions were not good at all, the context made his actions logical and easier to understand because he was basically being blackmailed by All For One.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

My Hero Academia fans explain Aoyama's reasons behind his role as the UA traitor

The most recent episode of the seventh season of the anime showed Yuga Aoyama explaining why he was the UA traitor. Deku managed to forgive him and have him as their ally for the upcoming battle.

This resulted in some fans criticizing Deku for allowing a terrorist walk away without consequences, but fans chimed in with their opinions.

"My hero is very simple, but I'm amazed how people can't understand anything, but maybe you just haven't seen the episode," someone said.

"Listen, I hate the French as much as the next guy but he isn’t a terrorist," someone else said.

"Don't blame Aoyama or call him a terrorist. He was used,groomed and manipulated by AFO," another person pointed out.

Aoyama in the new season of the anime (Image via Bones).

It is worth pointing out that Aoyama was manipulated by All For One since his parents asked the evil overlord to grant their son a Quirk.

Therefore, Aoyama was basically used by the main villain of the series so he could get information to him and was just a child who was in a situation that surpassed him greatly.

"It was his parents' fault that he even ended up in this situation and was forced to do All For One's bidding so that he wouldn't kill him and his parents," someone said.

"I honestly can't bring myself to fully blame Aoyama despite it all. His parents put him up to this from the start," another person said.

While Aoyama's actions were definitely bad and had negative consequences for the greater good, it is fair to say that it was All For One's fault.

His parents just wanted a bright future for their son and Aoyama himself was just a kid being manipulated by an evil overlord who seized their disgrace.

"I will say is this. Your perspective of this scene is different from what everyone sees... Aoyama isn't a bad guy," someone said.

"Dude. He is a 14 year old CHILD. Midoria literally points out that he is a victim, & he was forced to do wrong things in the name of keeping his parents alive but helped where he could at great risk to his safety- & u blame him 4 his parents decision & One for all's manipulation," another person pointed out.

Final thoughts

A lot of My Hero Academia fans highlighted that while Aoyama's actions were not good by any means, he was the victim in this situation. He is a child who was put in a horrendous situation because of All For One's actions.

