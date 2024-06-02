My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5: Anime vs. Manga comparison

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5 was released on June 1, 2024, and this episode could be one of the most faithful episodes to the manga series as it hardly added any anime-original scenes. Moreover, the episode even skipped some parts to show fans the individual details of each character before the final war started.

The chapter showed the villains getting ready for the final war as Toga visited her old place and Spinner was given a big responsibility by All for One. The students of U.A. High also shifted from their old dorms to a much more sturdy place as the final war's vibes were in the air.

In this article, the latest episode will be compared to its parallel chapters from the manga series and fans will witness how true the episode was to its source material.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5 and has the author's opinion.

Comparing My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5 to its manga chapters

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5: The villains get ready for the final war

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5 was titled Let You Down and adapted chapters 341-343. The episode commenced with Himiko Toga visiting her old home where she lived with her parents. She heard voices from the past where people mocked her for her queer behavior.

As she ventured deep into the house, she smiled as her memories played back. As she was about to leave the house, Dabi was seen sitting outside and teased her for having a heart. Toga declined his approach.

Spinner as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Toga admitted that she had always been ready for the final war upon which Dabi burned her house and brought up the topic of Twice. On the other hand, in All for One's hideout, Spinner witnessed Shigaraki's misery as he recovered from the damage done by New Order.

Right after this moment, Spinner was given the responsibility to gather all the heteromorphs who had a grudge against the heroes for the final war. Surprisingly, there was no exclusion or addition to the source material until now.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5: The heroes get ready for the final war

Panels episode 5 skipped (Image via Shueisha)

As the heroes returned from training to their dorm rooms, All Might made a flashy entry and shared the final plan for the upcoming war, which wasn't revealed. The episode then shifted to the after events where the students announced their departure to Troy, a heavy-duty residence center.

This was where the anime missed a key detail. The manga details showed Hawks and some heroes planning something for the war, with Aizawa looking at Shirakumo (Kurogiri), and Aoyama sitting inside his cell.

Deku and Uraraka as seen in the episode (Image via Bones)

After announcing their departures, the students bid farewell to their parents and loved ones. After shifting to Troy, Izuku and Uraraka met up at the edge of a hill, and Deku thanked her for standing beside him during the Dark Deku arc.

Uraraka blushed and said that she was weird as she thought about how Toga would be doing. They later declared that they must stop the villains from eradicating Japan at all costs.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5: The Final War starts

Deku was called out to a factory site by Aoyama as the latter revealed that due to the activities of the villains, Japan's economy suffered, and the value of 'the yen' went to the bottom. As he cried, All for One emerged behind him, praising him for luring Deku inside his trap.

But Aoyama used his laser on All for One, which revealed that the heroes used Aoyama as bait to lure out All for One. All for One, who was dazed over the current situation, summoned the villains using his wrap ability.

To his surprise, the heroes also emerged using Kurogiri's wrap ability (which was Monoma's quirk). The episode ended with the heroes gathering in front of All for One, with the episode adding Endeavor to the emerging heroes, which the manga didn't.

