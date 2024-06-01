My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5: Aoyama lures out AFO as the final war begins

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5, titled Let You Down, aired on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. JST. The episode shows both villains and heroes preparing for the impending battle. Dabi gives Toga Twice’s blood, while the hero students move to their new stronghold, Troy.

This episode also marks the start of the final war as Aoyama and Deku's acting succeeds in luring out AFO. All the pro heroes and hero students gather as AFO summons all the villains, setting the stage for the epic final confrontation.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5 sees Toga acquiring Twice’s blood while the hero students move out of U.A. High

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5 opening events: Toga goes down memory lane as Dabi gives her Twice’s blood

Following the developments in episode 4, My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5 begins with Himiko Toga returning to her childhood home, now abandoned and defaced with hate speeches against her and her parents.

As she wanders through the house and her room, fragments of her past are revealed. After leaving, she chats with Dabi, who tells her to keep smiling while he burns the house down, much to her surprise and delight.

Dabi also reveals that he managed to get Twice’s blood before Machia took them away. He gives it to Toga, explaining that if she drinks the blood of someone close to her heart and transforms into them, she can use their quirk, as she previously did with Ochako’s blood. Dabi tells her that using Twice’s Sad Man’s Parade will secure their victory in the final war.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5: Spinner becomes the heteromorph rioters’ leader as U.A. High begins preparation for the upcoming war

AFO summons all the villains (Image via Bones)

In My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5, the narrative shifts to AFO’s hideout, where Shigaraki is still in pain from absorbing Star and Stripe’s New Order. AFO consoles the concerned Spinner, reassuring him that Shigaraki is recovering well and overcoming the quirk singularity theory.

Spinner wonders if Shigaraki is still the same person. Skeptics inform that heteromorph society harbors a deep grudge against the heroes. Currently, they are rallying behind Spinner, who has become their guiding light. Initially hesitant, Spinner eventually accepts the role of leading the rioters for Shigaraki’s sake.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5 then shows the U.A. grounds, where AFO’s underlings, mingled with the crowds, plan to recruit more supporters from those in the masses discontent with the current state of affairs to lure Deku out of the school.

Kurogiri summons all the heroes (Image via Bones)

Deku narrates that, despite the ongoing search efforts, there's been no progress. The 1-A students return to their dorms after another day of searching for the villains. Soon after, All Might, Detective Tsukauchi, and Principal Nezu arrive at their dorm to discuss the final plan for the upcoming second war.

The narrative shifts to the next morning as U.A. High announces that Shigaraki will become active in four days, detailing to the masses future measures to ensure their safety. The 1-A students meet the public and their loved ones one last time before leaving the school grounds and moving to their new stronghold, Troy, located 30 kilometers away.

However, the moles among the crowd are overjoyed to hear the news of the evacuation plans, thinking it will make their task easier.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5: 1-A students move to the new hero's stronghold fortress Troy as Aoyama and Deku’s acting lures out AFO

Deku and Uraraka before the final battle begins (Image via Bones)

In My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5, the students move into their new stronghold, Troy, as they get ready for the final battle. Deku and Uraraka have a heartfelt chat where Deku thanks her for helping him gain public support previously.

They discuss Toga and Shigaraki, trying to understand the villains’ perspectives. Meanwhile, Todoroki, Iida, and Bakugo discuss Toya/Dabi. While they try to understand the villains, they still pledge to stop them.

Three days later, AFO, who explains his quirk that can detect lies, talks to Aoyama’s parents as they arrange a meeting between Aoyama and AFO. Detecting no lies, AFO feels pleased.

The next day, Aoyama calls Deku to an abandoned location. When Deku asks how he managed to leave the detention center, Aoyama explains that his parents' lawyer bailed him out. As Deku attempts to inform the others, Aoyama stops him, saying he has something important to share.

Aoyama then explains AFO’s world-domination goals to him. As Aoyama apologizes to Deku, AFO suddenly appears. Praising Aoyama for successfully luring Deku, AFO is caught off guard as Aoyama uses his Naval Laser on him, although AFO remains unscathed.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5 closing events: The final war begins as AFO summons the villains and Kurogiri warps the heroes

In the closing scenes of My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5, Aoyama and Deku commend each other's acting skills, relieved that their plan to lure out AFO worked perfectly.

AFO feels perplexed by his failure to detect lies during his phone call with Aoyama and his parents. However, since Deku stands right before him, AFO believes that One For All is within his grasp. Thus, he chooses to ignore the trap.

AFO feels confident as his search quirk tells him that the heroes are scattered across the nation. He asserts that they won't be able to arrive in time to save Deku and summons all the villains, including Shigaraki, Toga, and Dabi.

However, Kurogiri's warp gates suddenly opened, teleporting all the pro heroes like Endeavor, Edgeshot, and Mirko, accompanied by the hero students. The episode concludes with Aoyama declaring that they’ll defeat AFO and the villains on that very day.

