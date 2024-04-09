Twice, as a Hero, could have ended the perpetual conflict in My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia has an interesting set of characters with a varied range of quirks. Since the series is set in a world with quirks, every character has a unique set of abilities, and its application can be specific to certain situations.

Over the course of the manga chapters, some characters have stood out due to their quirks. Bakugo, Midoriya, All Might, and Aizawa are some who have an impressive set of abilities. There is one antagonist whose abilities are so good that he could single-handedly turn the tides in the heroes' favor if he became one.

This character is none other than Jin Bubaigawara, who is known by his villain name - Twice. This article takes a look at his abilities in the My Hero Academia animanga series and understands how he could have helped the heroes defeat the likes of AFO and Shigaraki early in the series.

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers from the manga chapters.

My Hero Academia: Twice's abilities in the series and its application against villains

Twice unmasked, as seen in the My Hero Academia anime series (Image via Bones)

Twice was one of the major antagonists in the Paranormal Liberation War arc of the story. He was associated with the League of Villains and made his way up the ranks to become one of the nine lieutenants of the Paranormal Liberation Front. This character was killed by Hawks, the second-highest-ranked hero in the country. Hawks identified the sheer danger he posed to the world owing to his quirk.

His quirk in the animanga series is called Double. While it might not have the best head-on attack abilities, it is arguably the best support quirk one can have in the series.

The quirk allowed him to create two duplicates of any living or non-living entity. This meant he could create clones of people like All Might and Hawks, which would replicate their movements and abilities. The clones had complete autonomy and took on the personality of the source.

He could also overcome the two-clone limit by creating a clone of himself. This quirk would allow the clones to replicate his abilities and, in turn, create more clones. If he had sided with the heroes in the anime and manga series, the tides would have turned in their favor quite early in the series.

With his help, U.A. could have launched an all-out attack against the likes of AFO and Shigaraki, who are the biggest threats in the series. In theory, Twice could create hundreds, if not thousands, of clones with his abilities.

One can imagine the damage heroes could inflict on villains if they sent out a small army of All Mights and Midoriyas, with clones of support characters like Momo and Uraraka Ochaco. If this had happened early on in the series, Twice, with his quirk, would have given the Pro Heroes their victory against villains with little to no casualties.

This is why fans believe Twice would have been the ideal candidate for a "villain-turned-hero" since he has one of the best quirks in the entire series.

