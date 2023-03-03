My Hero Academia spoilers shockingly reveal the true lynchpin of the Final War

Alleged spoilers and raw scans for the upcoming My Hero Academia issue were released earlier in the week, bringing with them an exciting set of updates for the series’ final war arc. It seems that All For One’s plans for Himiko Toga are falling apart as his use of the Rewind Quirk has aged him back to that of an older teenager.

The latest alleged My Hero Academia spoilers and raw scans also see the return of Shinso Hitoshi, a fan-favorite character who makes a big splash in the upcoming issue. If the alleged spoilers are to be believed, it seems that Shinso has established himself as the true lynchpin of the war rather than Himiko Toga.

My Hero Academia fan-favorite Shinso Hitoshi continues to shine in latest alleged spoilers and raw scans

Brief spoiler recap

The latest alleged spoilers for My Hero Academia begin as both Hawks and All For One realize the war’s state could be drastically altered if Toga uses her full power. As if on cue, Toga begins making clones of Shigaraki, Dabi, and All For One via Twice’s Quirk. However, fans see Shigaraki’s clone unable to use his Decay Quirk, prompting the alleged spoilers to shift perspectives.

Tsuyu Asui then reveals that if Toga was able to have a major impact by cloning the other League members, she’d have done so at the start of the war. Since this didn’t happen, there’s likely a condition to allow the clones to use their original’s Quirk which hasn’t been met yet. This is then revealed to be Toga’s rule for her own Quirk, which prevents her from using the Quirks of those she doesn’t love.

The alleged My Hero Academia spoilers then explain that since Toga doesn’t love the other League members enough, their doubles can’t use their Quirks. This is due to her own Quirk and its prerequisites spilling over into her use of Twice’s Quirk. She then begins breaking down, revealing that she knew this, but had hoped it would be different as she laments not being able to fully become Twice.

The issue then shifts perspectives to Tokoyami versus All For One, showing the Heroes supporting the former however they can. However, it is useless, with a now-teenaged All For One driving Dark Shadow back with an explosion before flying away and seeing Gigantomachia on the horizon.

He commands Machia to attack the Heroes, but he instead throws a mountain at All For One, with Shinsou and Kirishima riding and mind-controlling Machia.

Why Shinso is the true lynchpin, explained

It makes sense Shinso would be here, because the chance that Machia did wake up, Shinso could’ve mimicked Shigaraki or AFO’s voices to make him controlled. Now the next few chapters should be flashbacks to Kirishima’s battles and how we got here. It makes sense Shinso would be here, because the chance that Machia did wake up, Shinso could’ve mimicked Shigaraki or AFO’s voices to make him controlled. Now the next few chapters should be flashbacks to Kirishima’s battles and how we got here. #MHA382 #MHASpoilersIt makes sense Shinso would be here, because the chance that Machia did wake up, Shinso could’ve mimicked Shigaraki or AFO’s voices to make him controlled. Now the next few chapters should be flashbacks to Kirishima’s battles and how we got here. https://t.co/ooAP0jc0Sk

When Shinso Hitoshi was first introduced in My Hero Academia, his incredibly powerful Quirk and its potential are part of what made him an instant fan-favorite. While his overall character design, characterization, and motivations also played a role, fans quite literally couldn’t shut up about the Pro Heroing potential his Quirk had.

This infatuation with Shinso was only exacerbated when he was revealed to be awaiting enrollment in U.A.’s Hero Course, switching out of the General Department course. This is due to his Quirk, Brainwashing, which allows him to utterly control the actions of anyone who verbally responds to something he says.

The effectiveness of his Quirk was only exacerbated by the introduction of Shinso’s Persona Chords during My Hero Academia’s Joint Training Arc. His Persona Chords allow him to mimic the voices of others, tricking them into responding to his words and activating his Quirk. This is undoubtedly how he was able to get Gigantomachia under the control of his Brainwashing Quirk.

Now that Shinso has arrived at the Gunga battlefield, the series seems to be setting up a major use of his Quirk. As Toga’s mental state continues to indirectly deteriorate via her use of Twice’s Quirk, Shinso could mimic Twice’s voice and trick her into responding to him.

By doing this, he could force her to deactivate her own Quirk, eliminating all of the Twice clones and solidifying himself as the Final War arc’s true lynchpin.

