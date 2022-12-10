My Hero Academia is turning Shigaraki into the new Madara, and the manga proves it

My Hero Academia's Tomura Shigaraki is the main adversary of the series and the leader of the League of Villains. As a result of their shared upbringings and divergent life trajectories, he becomes the ideal foil to the protagonist Izuku Midoriya.

Shigaraki is one of the most powerful characters in the series, so it doesn't look like the heroes will be able to beat him. Fans have noted numerous ways in which Shigaraki resembles Madara, one of the greatest villains in the Naruto universe.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Naruto and My Hero Academia

Similarities between Naruto's Madara and My Hero Academia's Shigaraki

The complex villain

Shigarakinas seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via Studio Bones)

In Naruto, Madara Uchiha is the strongest shinobi in his clan whose abilities are comparable to those of Hashirama Senju, the God of Shinobi. The cruel, brutal, and heartless villain was not always that way. In fact, his early objectives were quite utopian.

When he was young, he often dreamt of a secure world where peace reigned. In this society, people gave up using violence and made an effort to understand their adversaries. He worked with Hashirama to find Konoha with this objective in mind.

Sadly, over time, his ideals shifted, and his new objective changed to 'ruling the world.' Because of his ego, he thought he was the only one who could save the world.

Shigaraki, like Madara, used to be kind and compassionate and aspired to be a hero when he was younger. But it was his abusive father and careless family who turned him into a villain.

Similar to how Kaguya manipulated Madara, All For One has manipulated Shigaraki for most of his life by finding him at a vulnerable time. He made him feel guilty for killing his family, despite the fact that All For One also has his family's blood on his hands.

Like Madara, he now wants to bring chaos to the world by attacking the very symbol of society's peace, All Might. Shigaraki's destructive impulses to fully destroy society were fueled by the anguish and pain he has suffered in life.

The Madara problem

Madara Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The problem that frequently arises in the shonen manga is that the enemy is overpowered to the point of appearing completely invulnerable. The only way out is for the mangaka to diminish their powers such that they can be defeated by the heroes, or to develop some bizarre reasoning that leads to their downfall.

According to the creator of Naruto, Kishimoto, he created Madara as a perfect villain with no flaws. Madara was effectively defeated only because he forfeited after recognizing he was a pawn in Kaguya's game.

Similarly, Shigaraki has long been portrayed as a monstrous villain in My Hero Academia. He has gained a new form and possesses a slew of new Quirks that make him an almost undefeatable foe, and there is always room for more powers, and scarier transformations. All For One will continue to assist Shigaraki as long as he is useful in getting his revenge on All Might.

Some fans of My Hero Academia have already challenged the notion that Shigaraki is similar to Madara, pointing out that he is not as powerful or intimidating. However, it remains to be seen how Deku and others will defeat the League of Villains' leader in the future.

