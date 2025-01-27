My Hero Academia verse's major anomalies teach the greatest lesson

My Hero Academia offered multiple life lessons other than to 'never give up.' These lessons were conveyed through the actions of heroes and sometimes through the ideologies of certain villains. However, the true representatives of how to live life were the unfits, or anomalies, of the Hero Society who started from the bottom and rose to the top.

Yagi Toshinori was a young boy determined to create a society where people could smile under a 'Symbol of Peace,' and he made it a reality. Izuku Midoriya, obsessed with justice, ultimately became the Hero World's savior.

Lastly, Melissa's desire to help heroes led to her development of the most advanced Hero Suit for humanity's savior. All of these people were quirkless, and despite being born without any blessings, they continued living for the benefit of mankind.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga series and has the author's opinion.

My Hero Academia: Exploring the importance of the unfits in the series' narrative

All Might as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Quirks in My Hero Academia are supernatural abilities that humans can possess, and they vary widely. Unfortunately, alongside those with extraordinary quirks, there are also individuals born without any powers. These people often become outcasts in society and struggle to find the motivation to live.

However, some individuals aspire to create a better world, overcoming the barriers created by powers and thriving in society. These characters become monikers of life lessons that those with quirks cannot convey. A prime example is Yagi Toshinori.

The boy was born with no quirks and lost his family at an early stage in life. However, during a chance encounter with Nana Shimura, Yagi explained his ideals and how he wanted the world to enjoy peace in exchange for him becoming the 'Symbol of Peace.'

Izuku Midoriya as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Looking at the boy's inspiration, Nana Shimura passed his quirk, One for All, to Yagi, who then became All Might. Afterward, All Might never competed to become the #1 rated hero of the hero. He was concerned for the well-being of the people and tried his best to be available at all times. However, All Might also had to pass his quirk forward and thus started the tale of Izuku Midoriya.

Izuku was born in an era when heroes were at their peak, and due to this, the boy was also obsessed with becoming a hero. Unfortunately, he was also declared quirkless, and his dream sank. However, he never let his dream die. Fortunately, one day, he displayed his heroic spirit, and All Might chose him as his successor.

Unlike All Might, Izuku's body wasn't fit for One for All, and due to this, he kept injuring himself. However, he never gave up and kept adapting his body to One for All, eventually mastering it. With his quirk, he ended the tale of the demon lord, All for One, and saved the world from perishing.

Melissa Shield as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Among these people was another child whose tale might be one of the most underrated ones. Melissa Shield was the daughter of David Shield, All Might's most famous sidekick and she was also born quirkless. However, what changed her view on life was All Might, who showcased that powerful heroes needed the help of people like David to get out of a fight untouched.

So, this inspired Melissa to become an inventor, just like her father. She was responsible for the invention of the gauntlets that Midoriya used in My Hero Academia Movie: Two Heroes. Moreover, she was also one of the few contributors who designed Izuku's post-time-skip costume so that he could continue his journey as a protagonist.

Although these My Hero Academia characters could have fallen into depression due to their unfortunate fates, they never gave up and continued pursuing their aims, which society titled as 'impossible.' However, as acts are inspired by ideologies, they got what they wanted and showed the world that nothing could stop them.

Moreover, they provided a life lesson for the fans, which heroes with quirks could never provide. Born with blessings, heroes sometimes wavered and pursued something else other than the welfare of mankind. However, being born without any powers made these heroes steadfast in their aims, and they never pursued anything other than the betterment of humanity.

Final Thoughts

Endeavor as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

One example that illustrates this point is Endeavor. Despite being born with an incredible quirk, the Pro Hero became obsessed with becoming the strongest hero but never became #1. As a result, he passed his hatred to his children, destroying their lives in the process. The anomalies of the Hero Society provide a plain yet valuable lesson to the audience.

