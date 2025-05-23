My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2 rumored to be in development

Friday, May 23, 2025 saw reputable anime news source and X (formerly Twitter) user @SugoiLITE (Sugoi) claim that My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2 is in development. Sugoi also specifies that the series is in development at Bones Film studios, which is the same studio that animated the currently airing first season.

While this My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2 news has yet to be officially announced, Sugoi has historically proven very reputable in the leaks they share and claims they make. Likewise, fans can expect the second season of the spinoff to mangaka Kohei Horikoshi’s mainline My Hero Academia series to eventually come.

Latest My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2 news suggests fans won’t see it air for quite some time

What’s particularly notable about Sugoi’s latest claims regarding My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2 is the use of the word development rather than production. This would suggest that the series was only recently greenlit for a sequel, and is likewise still in its earliest stages, hence the use of the word development. However, given that this leak is coming as the first season is still airing, fans can expect season 2 to be announced shortly after season 1’s conclusion.

Where the real wait for fans comes into play is with respect to the actual release of the second season. More likely than not, fans won’t see the second season begin airing in 2025, with the spring 2026 anime season looking much more likely. While it’s certainly possible that the series will be ready for December 2025 and the winter 2026 anime broadcast season, this seems unlikely given Sugoi’s deliberate use of the word “development” rather than “production.”

Further supporting this idea is the fact that the eighth season of the mainline My Hero Academia television anime series is currently in production. While the mainline Bones studio is responsible for the series, its Bones Film subsidiary will almost certainly play a major role in its production. The fact that Bones is simultaneously working on the Gachiakuta anime series further suggests the idea that its subsidiary will be asked to step up in the mainline anime’s production.

With all of this in mind, fans will likely be kept waiting for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2 for quite some time. However, it’s difficult to legitimately complain about this considering the beloved spinoff manga series has received an anime adaptation at all. For many fans, it was nothing but a deluded dream which could never become a reality, a theory which has obviously been proven wrong.

The Vigilantes spinoff manga series is written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court. The manga initially began serialization in Shonen Jump GIGA in August 2016, but later moved to the Shonen Jump+ digital platform where it remained until ending in May 2022. The series features cameos from several notable mainline characters, such as All Might, Shota Aizawa/Eraserhead, and many more.

