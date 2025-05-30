My Hero Academia is vast with spectacular battles, emotional development, and Quirks influencing fate. However, it also leaves plenty of room for untold possibilities. Some plotlines feel like they almost could have become extraordinary but were not explored, while others could have had surprising depth or altered the course of the series altogether.

Ad

Whether it's focusing more on unappreciated characters, imagining different endings to epic battles, or shifting the power structure of the series altogether, these hypotheses curiosity and even frustration. If these moments had been made canon, the impact they would have had on the story would have been unreal. Here are the 10 My Hero Academia what-if situations I wish were canon.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from My Hero Academia. This list is not ranked in any particular order.

Ad

Trending

Possibility of Midoriya having a hidden Quirk and 9 other My Hero Academia what-if situations I wish were canon

1) ⁠What if Midoriya had possessed a hidden Quirk from the start?

Midoriya as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

If Midoriya had discovered a hidden Quirk of his own after obtaining One For All, this could have created a new powerful layer and twist to his journey. Imagine he unlocked it in a time of near-death, something instinctual, raw, and entirely his. This would change the way he views himself by showing that he was never actually Quirkless in the first place.

Ad

In My Hero Academia, this could have blurred the lines between destiny and self-worth, and opened questions about All Might’s decision and Midoriya’s destiny. This is the sort of twist that could have fundamentally changed everything, slowly lying beneath the surface.

2) What if Bakugo had joined the League of Villains?

Bakugo as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

If Bakugo secretly became part of the League of Villains, My Hero Academia would turn dark and personal. His explosive abilities and strategic thinking would render him a force to be reckoned with for the heroes. Deku learning about Bakugo's betrayal in a close-to-death fight would leave him emotionally devastated and test his ideals.

Ad

The transition in their dynamic, from enemies to adversaries, would blur the line between villain and hero. It would have established a tragic arc that reimagines loyalty, loss, and the price of power.

3) ⁠What if Endeavor had made peace with being number 2?

Endeavor as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

If Endeavor had simply accepted being number 2, then he would have been able to put his energy into personal growth much faster and not have been obsessed over the need to surpass All Might. This might have also led to a better relationship with his family, particularly with Shoto, who struggled with his father's expectations.

Ad

In My Hero Academia, Endeavor was rushing through his redemption arc; acceptance from the beginning would have made more sense. Then Hawks could have relied on Endeavor as a true partner, and their arc together would have been stronger because they wouldn't be busy filling egos and would have been able to be there for each other.

4) What if Deku was a Clone of All For One?

Deku as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

If Deku had been a clone of All For One, the entire premise of My Hero Academia could have taken a darker path. With villainous origins passed down to him, Deku would especially have internal conflict, even while training to become a hero.

Ad

His classmates and Pro Heroes would have distrusted him, and even All Might's decision to give Deku One For All would have probably been more controversial. The story could have included a more direct exploration of nature versus nurture and could also have forced Deku to prove who he was not only by blood or creation.

5) What if Hawks had actually died during his spy mission?

Tokoyami and Hawks as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

If Hawks had died during his undercover mission, My Hero Academia would have taken a drastically different shape. Hawks' infiltration of the Paranormal Liberation Front was an important part of the plan, and it provided crucial information to the heroes, allowing them to strike early.

Ad

Without this information, the villains could have advanced their plans without facing any threats until it was too late. Pro Heroes would have lost a valued mentor and strong leader to follow, which would have severely impacted morale amongst the Pro Heroes, particularly on Tokoyami. Without Hawks and the information he provided, it is possible that they would have suffered several losses between the villains and the heroes.

6) What if Midoriya had never inherited One For All?

Ad

Previous users of One For All (Image via Bones)

If Midoriya had never been fortunate enough to become the user of One For All, then his journey in My Hero Academia would have been quite different. Without the One For All power, Midoriya might have depended more on his knowledge and perception of hero strategies. His relationship with All Might would not have shared as strong a bond as the mentor-protégé role.

Ad

If Midoriya had to deal with powerful opponents like Shigaraki and All For One without this strength, it would have been very difficult and possibly changed the outcome of some key battles.

7) What if All Might had accepted death after his final fight with All For One?

All Might as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

If All Might had accepted death following his final fight with All For One, All Might's sacrifice would have changed the context of My Hero Academia forever. His passing would have increased the despair of the people, but it also could have been a motivation for heroes and civilians alike to break that despair and shape his death into a martyrdom for peace.

Ad

Midoriya would have been in a tight place without his mentor alive. He may have had no choice but to master One For All alone. The Hero Commission may have been able to take the legacy left behind by All Might to unify the world and allow their spirit to live on despite being physically gone.

8) ⁠What if Yuga Aoyama had never been caught?

Yuga Aoyama as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

If Yuga Aoyama hadn't been exposed, the result of the Final War Arc in My Hero Academia could have been drastically different. As an unwilling informant of All For One, Aoyama's ongoing leaks could have foiled certain critical plans, such as separating the villains and evacuation shelters' security from taking place.

Ad

Aoyama was even told to ambush Deku, which, if successful, might have allowed One For All to be stolen. Aoyama's exposure was very important; had he not been exposed, the characters' previous actions might have seemed futile, and the ending of My Hero Academia would have been different.

9) What if All For One had been Deku’s father?

All For One as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

The revelation of All For One being Deku's father would have added a major twist to the My Hero Academia storyline. This discovery would have added dimensions to Deku's inner conflicts, combining his heroic ambitions with a dark heritage. The fact that Deku's Quirklessness was due to All For One robbing him of his natural ability, possibly done by Dr. Garaki, introduces a chilling aspect to his childhood.

Ad

The inherent connection would have deepened All Might’s fight against All For One, but it would have pushed Deku’s narrative from just being a fight against evil to a fight against who he is and where he came from.

10) What if Dabi had never become a villain?

Dabi as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

If Dabi had never become a villain, just the sheer power of his flames combined with his unwavering determination might have made him an amazing hero. Under the right mentorship and supervision, he could have learned to use his Quirk to a state of protection as opposed to destruction.

Ad

This alternate scenario could have created a different relationship with the Todoroki family, possibly leading to some level of reconciliation or healing. This places it among the My Hero Academia what-if situations I wish were canon.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia left behind a legacy of action, emotion, and moral complexity, but it also left room for the world of what could possibly be. An instance when Midoriya reconciled the truth of his origins, Bakugo turned villain, or Hawks failed to return from his mission could redefine the emotional center of the story.

Ad

Even subtle changes like Endeavor allowing for selflessness out of pride or Aoyama never leaving the dark would change everything. The what-if scenarios, even involving Deku, Dabi, Hawks, and others, serve to demonstrate the fragility of fate in the world of heroes.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More