My Hero Academia: Why did Dabi cry blood instead of tears? Explained

My Hero Academia season 6 was special because it revealed the real identities of some villains, with the spotlight being on Dabi's real identity as Endeavor's son, Toya Todoroki. Toya was unfortunate enough to get into an accident in the past and was pronounced dead by his family, although he was left alive.

Seeing this as a personal offense, he named himself Dabi and made it his aim in life to take revenge on Endeavor and his family. While thinking of his family once, he shed some tears, which looked like blood, and this was also related to the accident that he was a part of.

My Hero Academia: Explaining the reason why Dabi cried blood

During a forest fire in the past, the body of Toya (Dabi) was completely burned, but he was saved by One for All. But the latter couldn't repair his entire body as his tear ducts (which produce tears) got burned. Due to this, he is unable to cry, and the blood he cried during chapter 301 was due to internal bleeding.

This blood could also indicate that he was frustrated with the fate he suffered because his parents abandoned him in the forest fire. Although this was a big misunderstanding, one thing led to another, and Toya became Dabi.

Dabi as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

In My Hero Academia chapter 290, Dabi took over national television and revealed his origin as the eldest son of Endeavor, Toya Todoroki. He aimed to belittle the hero in front of the world as revenge because his father ignored him when he was young, which led to him burning in flames.

The origins of Toya Todoroki were revealed starting from My Hero Academia chapter 301. Toya was the first child of the Todoroki house and inherited his father's quirk. His quirk flames were stronger than his father's, and he had the potential to become one of the strongest heroes.

Dabi using his quirk as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

Endeavor's wife, Rei, wanted more children so Toya wouldn't feel alone. Fuyumi was born afterwards, and she inherited only Rei's quirks. Life with the Todoroki family was happy until Shouto was born, and Endeavor's plan to surpass All Might took over his mind.

He started ignoring his children and focused only on Todoroki. Toya, who loved his father, couldn't see his father ignoring him and got reckless. He perfected his flames by going into the forest and returned injured, just to be praised by Endeavor.

This spectacle continued until one day, Toya burned the whole forest with his flames, which were hotter than normal flames, and his jawbone was the only thing left behind. He was declared dead by the search team, and the Todoroki family mourned the death of their eldest son.

Dabi as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

All for One saved Dabi later on, and he was in a coma for three years afterward. After he wakes up, he is manipulated into thinking that his family abandoned him, which leads to him becoming evil.

In chapter 301, while lying on a couch, Dabi sheds some blood tears while cursing his family. These tears were from the internal bleeding from his wounds, as his tear ducts were burned during the forest fire in the past. Medically, the shedding of blood as tears is termed 'haemolacria,' and it occurs for the same reasons (internal bleeding, trauma, etc).

