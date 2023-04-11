My Home Hero episode 3 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

As seen in the previous episode of My Home Hero, Tetsuo committing a crime with such perfection despite being an ordinary salaryman drives his wife into presuming that he might have encountered a similar situation earlier. My Home Hero has yet again put fans on the edge of their seats with another engaging episode, where it has become difficult to suppress the anticipation of what fate has in store for Tetsuoo and his family.

Regardless of Tetsuoo’s brilliance, he and his wife ended up in the hands of the Yakuza, despite being cautious with everything. Given that the protagonist left no trace of Nobuto to be found, fans were baffled as well as impatient to learn what led the Yakuza to collar Tetsuoo and his wife.

Disclaimer: The episode and the article, by default, contain a typical canon depiction of violence and abuse. Reader discretion is requested.

My Home Hero episode 3 to be released on April 16, 2023

Episode 3 of My Home Hero will air this Sunday, April 16, 2023, on Tokyo MX and BS NTV at 11:30 pm JST. A-TX, Channel Neco, and other syndications will also run the episode later. Crunchyroll will be streaming the latest episodes of the series exclusively on its platform for free.

The release timings for My Home Hero episode 3 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

What to expect from My Home Hero episode 3? (speculative)

My Home Hero episode 3, titled “The Correct Path,” will see Tetsuo and his wife being interrogated by Yoshiatsu Matori’s men about the whereabouts of Nobuto. While it is still unknown what prompted the Yakuza to be suspicious of Tetsuo, it can be presumed that they have finally found some evidence that could prove the man to be behind Nobuto’s disappearance.

A short teaser of the upcoming episode showed a startling glimpse of Tetsuo standing at the top of the building with his hands tied and face all covered. With the given teaser, it can be surmised that the Yakuza might still be empty-handed with evidence stating Tetsuo is guilty, which is why they are willing to go to such extreme lengths to make Tetsuo speak the truth.

After Nobuto’s death, Tetsuo and his wife knew the road they would be walking on would take a greater toll on them. So considering they were aware of facing the Yakuza ultimately, they might have already been prepared for the consequences.

A brief recap of My Home Hero episode 2

Hearing someone jimmying the front door, Tetsuo pretended to be a cleaner and convinced him to leave. Later gathering all the required things, Tetsuo began his first act of getting rid of Nobuto’s body. Turning the bathtub into a makeshift boiler, Tetsuo left Nobuto’s body to get reduced in size and transported the remains to his house from the apartment in a huge suitcase Kaisen brought.

The next day, Tetsuo purchased several gardening supplies, including manure, a pot, and lots of compost accelerators. While returning to his car in the parking lot, Tetsuo sensed someone forced-open the boot. After Tetsuo returned home, he began mixing the remains with the manure and compost with the help of his wife.

One of the members, named Shingo, pretended to be surveying the neighborhood for the grand lottery to stall Tetsuo and his wife until Kubo did his research and planted bugs around the house. While cleaning the house, Kasen found a small transmitter and relayed everything to Tetsuo.

Following the script prepared by Tetsuo, both husband and wife acted as if someone had been stalking their daughter, which caused Kubo and his men to quit surveillance. Later that night, two separate groups of people captured Tetsuo and Kasen.

