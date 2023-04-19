My Home Hero episode 4 release date, what to expect, where to watch, and, more

My Home Hero episode 4 will air this Sunday, April 23, 2023, on Tokyo MX and BS NTV at 11.30 pm JST. Popular syndications in Japan, including A-TX, Channel Neco, and others, will also run the episode later. Fans worldwide can watch the latest episodes of My Home Hero on Crunchyroll, Medialink, and Ani-One Asia.

With a surprising turn of events, My Home Hero episode 4 will likely see an unexpected alliance between Tetsuo and Kyoichi. The latter has got himself in a do-or-die situation after being threatened by Yoshitatsu Matori, the leader of the Yakuza. Now, he has no other choice than to go along with anything the former offers that could help find Nobuto.

My Home Hero episode 4 will see Tetsuo’s new plan in the making

Streaming platforms and timezone

Anime Trending @AniTrendz



Anime: My Home Hero Is this the end for Tetsuo?Anime: My Home Hero Is this the end for Tetsuo? 😰 Anime: My Home Hero https://t.co/tCxhHlXZjx

By including the series in its Spring 2023 lineup, Crunchyroll is streaming My Home Hero exclusively for free. Since Crunchyroll’s free version comes with several advertisements, fans can switch to Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/month) for an uninterrupted experience of the platform. Nono subscribers can get a 14-day free trial.

Medialink and Ani-One Asia have also acquired the rights to stream My Home Hero on their official YouTube channels for selective territories in Asia.

The release timings for My Home Hero episode 4 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, April 23, 7.30 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, April 23, 9.30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, April 23, 10.30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Sunday, April 23, 2.30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, April 23, 8 pm

Central European Time: Sunday, April 23, 3.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, April 24, 12 am

Philippines time: Sunday, April 23, 9.30 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, April 23, 11.30 am

What to expect from My Home Hero episode 4 (speculative)

Luke @Lukeeee36 #マイホームヒーロー



My Home Hero Episode 3



Already expecting Tetsuo's plan to work with Kyouichi to not end well, also Covid jumpscare. My Home Hero Episode 3Already expecting Tetsuo's plan to work with Kyouichi to not end well, also Covid jumpscare. #マイホームヒーロー My Home Hero Episode 3Already expecting Tetsuo's plan to work with Kyouichi to not end well, also Covid jumpscare. https://t.co/p9ZJxVmMsG

My Home Hero episode 4, titled The World of Violence, will see Tetsuo work with Kyoichi and his group to help them find Nobuto. Since Tetsuo killed Nobuto, there is no point in finding a person who no longer exists. So this could mean that fans might witness Tetsuo’s new strategy to get rid of the new trouble that is becoming a threat to his family.

Tetsuo is a genius with everything planned out beforehand. He successfully gets away with things that are impossible for an ordinary salaryman to escape. Keeping Kyoichi and his group occupied with a fake search party will give Tetsuo ample time to devise a new plan to turn the tides in his favor and save his family once again.

A brief recap of My Home Hero episode 3

AloiseD'Viewer @AloiseDeViewer I'll admit, I wasn't sure if I should've given My Home Hero a shot, but it was worth it. Definitely worth talking about. Episode 3 is out. I'll admit, I wasn't sure if I should've given My Home Hero a shot, but it was worth it. Definitely worth talking about. Episode 3 is out. https://t.co/3pAcsJiPBC

After being pardoned for frequent leave by his boss, Tetsuo went straight to his daughter’s apartment to remove the remaining evidence. Later, while heading home, he was tased from behind and woke up at an unknown location, finding his head bound in a plastic bag. Tetsuo was beaten repeatedly for being the person behind Nobuto’s disappearance.

Back home, Kyoichi’s men did the same thing to Tetsuo’s wife, Kasen, intimidating her into spilling out anything she knew about Nobuto’s missing. Tetsuo lied by saying they hired a man named Suzuki to investigate Nobuto. Kasen said the same thing, as the couple knew they would soon face such a situation and had developed a make-believe story earlier.

With no progress in Kyoichi’s investigation, Kubo put Takeda in charge of the case. Frustrated, Kyoichi told Tetsuo that he would kill him and later blamed Nobuto’s death on him. However, Tetsuo managed to stop Kyoichi by convincing him to find Nobuto, as if the man returned, it would surely put him in a tight spot.

