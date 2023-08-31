My Isekai Life anime: Where to watch, cast, plot, and everything to know about the anime

My Isekai Life, also known as My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World!, as the title suggests, is an isekai anime. Released in 2022, this series offers a perfect blend of action and comedy, capturing attention even after nearly a year since its conclusion.

Despite its share of shortcomings, it remains one of the most enjoyable anime within this genre. The anime is based on the light novel series of the same name, written by Shinkoshoto and illustrated by Huuka Kazabana. The series has been a topic of conversation due to its inadvertent humor and overall entertainment factor.

My Isekai Life: The story of Yuji Sano's second chance at life

Where to watch and cast

My Isekai Life (Image via Revoroot)

The anime version of My Isekai Life aired from July 4, 2022, to September 12, 2022. Comprising 12 episodes, this series can be enjoyed on various anime-watching platforms. Some of the streaming services where you can catch the adventures of Yuji include HIDIVE, Netflix, and Prime Videos.

It was broadcast on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS NTV, and BS Fuji for Japanese audiences. Sentai Filmworks has also licensed the series, so it might be available on their platforms.

Expand Tweet

The cast of My Isekai Life brings the characters to life with their voices, contributing to viewers' immersion into this whimsical world. Some major cast members include:

Yuji, voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi in Japanese and Scott Gibbs in English (The protagonist who, after falling asleep as a salaryman, awakens in a fantasy world with newfound powers)

Dryad, voiced by Azumi Waki in Japanese and Kira Vincent-Davis in English (A character Yuji encounters on his journey)

Proudwolf, voiced by Wataru Takagi in Japanese and John Gremillion in English (Another fascinating character in Yuji's adventures)

Sura, voiced by Hikaru Tono in Japanese and Christina Kelly in English (One of Yuji's companions)

My Isekai Life's plot and more

Expand Tweet

My Isekai Life was originally serialized online on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in October 2017. Then, in 2018, a manga adaptation, illustrated by Ponjea, started serialization in Square Enix's Manga UP! website. As of May 2023, 20 volumes have been released.

As per the manga, the official story description is:

"Yūji Sano works at a company that is harsh on its employees. After bringing some overtime work back home, he gets a message on his computer: "You have been summoned to an alternate world." It is a game-like world, complete with status bars and skills. Yūji tames a slime monster and thus becomes a tamer.

"Then, he suddenly attains a second profession — sage — and awakens magical powers within himself. Yūji's alternate world adventure begins when he follows a slime, that seemingly weakest of all monsters."

Expand Tweet

The anime follows Yuji Sano, a corporate worker who suddenly finds himself transported to a world far removed from his mundane life. Confusion abounds as he realizes he has accepted the summons to this new world, replacing his office desk with a world of magic and monsters.

Desperate to return to his previous life and responsibilities, Yuji's plans are derailed when he discovers his unusual ability to befriend slimes, leading him to gain a unique character class as a Monster Tamer.

He swiftly earns the title of Sage, making him one of the most powerful figures in the realm. However, the challenges of this new world are not limited to magical prowess alone. Amidst his newfound abilities, Yuji must also navigate the responsibilities that come with his power and balance them with the mundane world he yearns to return to.

My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! offers a unique take on the isekai genre, blending elements of fantasy, adventure, and humor.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.