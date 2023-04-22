My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 5 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Episode 5 of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 12:30 am JST in Japan. The episode will then be available for international fans on Crunchyroll. The release date and time may vary based on the viewer's location, but the new episode should be accessible by Sunday, April 30, 2023, for everyone to enjoy.

After episode 4 of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 aired on April 22, 2023, fans were able to put names to new characters introduced in the previous episode. In addition to answering significant questions about the identities, the fourth installment also portrayed Akane's budding attraction towards Yamada. Hence, the forthcoming episode is expected to be even more intriguing and captivating than its predecessors.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 5 will see the real motive behind Runa wanting to meet Akane

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Episode 5 is set to air on multiple Japanese television networks on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. It will air on networks like Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11.

Following that, Crunchyroll will stream the anime for all international viewers. However, the date and time may vary depending on the viewer's timezone and region.

The following are the Crunchyroll release times for different time zones:

Korean Standard Time: 2 am on Sunday, April 30, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 1 pm on Saturday, April 29, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 6 pm on Saturday, April 29, 2023

Philippines Time: 1 am on Sunday, April 30, 2023

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 4 am on Sunday, April 30, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 pm on Saturday, April 29, 2023

Pakistan Standard Time: 10 pm on Saturday, April 29, 2023

Bangladesh Standard Time: 11 pm on Saturday, April 29, 2023

South Africa Standard Time: 7 pm on Saturday, April 29, 2023

Nepal Time: 10:45 pm on Saturday, April 29, 2023

What to expect

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 5 will reveal the true reason for Runa contacting Akane and the sincerity of her apology to Akane. Following the conclusion of episode 4, Runa planned a meeting with Akane, which piqued Yamada's interest because that appears to be the day Yamada tutors Ruma.

In the upcoming episode of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, Yamada will most likely open up more and get more comfortable with Akane. Meanwhile, his unnoticed affection for her will grow, making Akane even more head over heels for him. Thus, the episode is expected to store a big hit of blooming romance.

A brief recap of the previous episode

In My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 4 titled Are You In Love with Yamada? several fan theories were confirmed. It was revealed that the young girl whom Akane mistook for Rurihime was not the real Rurihime but an inspiration for the character. Meanwhile, the man who accidentally bumped into Akane was the actual Rurihime.

The episode brought to light the true identities of the new characters that were introduced earlier. Runa, who Akane had initially mistaken for Rurihime, was revealed to be the younger sister of Eita, the real Rurihime. The polite old man was Takezo, and all of them were members of the guild.

Runa from My Love story with Yamada-kun at Lv999. (Image via Madhouse)

During the meeting, Runa made it clear that she did not like Akane and was ready to kick her out of the guild. Her hostile behavior even earned her a scolding from Eita.

Yamada, on the other hand, was seen showing some concern for Akane, which is unusual for him. He asked everyone to introduce themselves after observing Akane's obvious difficulty in identifying others.

Yamada's moreover confirmation that he was single put Akane at ease until Runa questioned Akane's feelings for him. During the incident, Akane became flustered and accidentally dropped her glass when she made eye contact with Yamada. However, he swiftly intervened and stopped her from picking up the broken glass to prevent any harm.

He even briefly left the room to give her some time to recover after the incident. As the meeting came to an end, Akane left with Yamada. Along the way, she learned a little bit about his life which made her concerned for Yamada's welfare and she ended up getting him her homemade food.

As My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 4 drew to a close, Runa surprised Akane by calling her and inviting her to hang out. She even apologized to Akane for her rude behavior towards her, which further spiked some curiosity in Yamada's mind.

