My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 6: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 continues to capture the hearts of its viewers with every episode. The recently released episode 5, which aired on Saturday, April 29, advanced the plot and left fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming sixth episode. My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 6 is scheduled to be out on May 6, at 12:30 am JST in Japan.

The previous episode was beautifully crafted, which showed Runa finally accepting her mistakes after putting Akane in a dangerous situation. The latter's way of handling the situation, however, appears to have had a positive impact on both Runa and Yamada, who now hold her in higher esteem. It will be intriguing to observe how Yamada's admiration for Akane evolves into romantic feelings in the upcoming episodes.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 6 will further progress to show the transition of Yamada's respect for Akane into love

Broadcasting details and where to watch

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 6 is scheduled to be broadcasted on several Japanese TV networks on Saturday, May 6, at 12:30 am JST. These networks include Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11.

Thereafter, the anime will be made available to worldwide viewers via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, the specific date and time of the international release may differ based on the viewer's geographic location and time zone.

The following are Crunchyroll's release times for different time zones:

Korean Standard Time: 2 am on Sunday, May 7, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 1 pm on Saturday, May 6, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 6 pm on Saturday, May 6, 2023

Philippines Time: 1 am on Sunday, May 7, 2023

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 4 am on Sunday, May 7, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 pm on Saturday, May 6, 2023

Pakistan Standard Time: 10 pm on Saturday, May 6, 2023

Bangladesh Standard Time: 11 pm on Saturday, May 6, 2023

South Africa Standard Time: 7 pm on Saturday, May 6, 2023

Nepal Time: 10:45 pm on Saturday, May 6, 2023

What to expect from the forthcoming episode

While there is a lack of spoilers for the forthcoming episode of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, it is still absolute that there will be a noticeable change in Yamada's emotional disposition towards Akane.

Followers of the series have already observed that the former has been displaying signs of affection for Akane, gradually developing a sense of responsibility towards her. It is anticipated that in episode 6, these emotions will continue to grow as the storyline progresses.

Furthermore, viewers can expect to witness Runa accepting Akane as one of her companions, and her feelings of envy towards her will dwindle down. On the whole, fans can anticipate an episode that is brimming with heartwarming and amusing moments, providing a wholesome viewing experience.

A brief recap of episode 5

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 5 showed Runa deceiving Akane by pretending to arrange a hang-out plan with her, but instead, she sent an overly-obsessed fan of the character Rurihime to meet her. When Yamada arrived at Runa's house for tutoring, he questioned her about her intentions, but she denied having any plans with Akane.

Meanwhile, Akane attempted to contact Runa frantically after having to endure an uncomfortable situation where a creepy man mistook her for Rurihime, despite her attempts to correct him. Upon extracting information from Runa, Yamada decided to go to Akane, as the stranger may pose a threat to her. Eita soon arrived and, upon hearing about the situation, he also informed Takezo. Everyone then made their way to Akane's location.

Upon arrival, they found Akane with a bandage on her leg, who had hurt herself when the creepy man followed her into the girls' toilet and attempted to slip pills into her cubicle, causing her to panic. Eita was seen quickly having the character shift from cheerful to threatening while Runa watched from afar.

Runa visibly felt ashamed of her actions, and her brother, Eita, was ready to lecture her, but Akane intervened by pretending to have a stomach ache to send them off for some time to save Runa. Akane then explained that all she wants is for Runa to accept her as one of her friends. The episode ended here.

