My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 7: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 12:30 am in Japan, and subsequently, it will be made available for international fans via online streaming platforms. The series has been performing exceptionally well as a romantic comedy ever since it premiered, and with the development of the plot in each subsequent episode, fans have grown to celebrate all the characters in the show even more.

Previously, in My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, fans have seen Akane and Runa getting along and spending most of their time together. Runa has also taken it upon herself to play matchmaker and bring Yamada and Akane together. This has caused the plot to take a hilarious turn, along with increasing romantic tension between Akane and Yamada. Now it will be captivating to see how Yamada navigates his newfound feelings in the next episode.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 7 will feature Yamada finally coming to terms with his growing affection for Akane

Broadcasting detail and where to watch

mari @outromxri AKANE AND YAMADA LOOK SOOO CUTE WHEN THEY ARE TOGETHER AKANE AND YAMADA LOOK SOOO CUTE WHEN THEY ARE TOGETHER https://t.co/I44Svg820Q

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 7 is set to be broadcast on several Japanese TV networks on Saturday, May 13, at 12:30 am JST. These networks include Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11.

Thereafter, the anime will be made available to worldwide audience via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, the specific date and time of the international release may differ based on the viewer's geographic location and time zone.

The following list is Crunchyroll's release times for different time zones:

Korean Standard Time: 2 am on Sunday, May 14, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 1 pm on Saturday, May 13, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 6 pm on Saturday, May 13, 2023

Philippines Time: 1 am on Sunday, May 14, 2023

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 4 am on Sunday, May 14, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 pm on Saturday, May 13, 2023

Pakistan Standard Time: 10 pm on Saturday, May 13, 2023

Bangladesh Standard Time: 11 pm on Saturday, May 13, 2023

South Africa Standard Time: 7 pm on Saturday, May 13, 2023

Nepal Time: 10:45 pm on Saturday, May 13, 2023

A brief recap of episode 6

Emma @interestingfae



Also I just love Akane so much! The girl just radiates such nice energy! She’s adorable! Oh my lord!!! The newest episode of Loving Yamada at Lv999 was way too cute! I love the art and the soft style of it!Also I just love Akane so much! The girl just radiates such nice energy! She’s adorable! Oh my lord!!! The newest episode of Loving Yamada at Lv999 was way too cute! I love the art and the soft style of it! 💓Also I just love Akane so much! The girl just radiates such nice energy! She’s adorable! https://t.co/M8fvUUWZFU

In episode 6 of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, viewers witnessed the development of a strong bond between Runa and Akane, with Runa spending most of her time at Akane's apartment. Fans even saw her become possessive when Akane shifted her attention elsewhere. Runa also attempted to drive Momo away by being rude, but Momo refused to leave and frightened Runa.

Later in the episode, when Akane was demonstrating the way of playing the game to Momo, the laptop broke down and emitted smoke. Akane was visibly upset by that, and Runa noticed. After returning home, Runa told her brother everything, who then contacted Yamada for assistance.

Shoujo Crave @shoujocrave also Runa and Eita being the best supporters of Akane and Yamada is really cute 🫶 also Runa and Eita being the best supporters of Akane and Yamada is really cute 🫶 https://t.co/58TThmz2S5

Towards the conclusion, Runa brought Yamada to Akane's apartment to repair the laptop, which overjoyed Akane. While they were communicating, Runa noticed that Yamada and Akane were becoming closer, so she decided to act as a matchmaker with Eita's assistance to unite the two.

As Akane cooked lunch for the two guests, Runa concocted a plan that ultimately brought Akane closer to Yamada. However, something snapped inside Yamada, and he abruptly left after giving the excuse of fetching equipment for the repair work.

What to expect

Anime Trending @AniTrendz This time Akane made Yamada's heart skip a beat 🥰



Anime: My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 This time Akane made Yamada's heart skip a beat 🥰 Anime: My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 https://t.co/7L09zKX4Ky

The upcoming episode 7 of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 is set to be exciting, as Yamada is about to realize his growing feelings for Akane, which is expected to bring about a budding romantic tension between them and that will undoubtedly take the anime's plot and character development to a whole new level.

Moreover, this upcoming episode will be crucial as it will mark a significant turning point in the anime. The interactions between the main characters will deepen and become more personal, fostering a stronger affinity between them.

The viewers can also look forward to some light-hearted and humorous moments in the upcoming episode, particularly with Akane finding herself in some awkward situations with Yamada. Overall, My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 7 promises to be a captivating installment.

