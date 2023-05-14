My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 8: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 8 is scheduled for release on May 20, 2023. Crunchyroll will then make it available to the international audience after it gets aired on local Japanese syndicates. The upcoming episode is expected to be important as it may throw light on the newly introduced character, Tsubaki, and her connection to Yamada.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 has captivated its audience by gradually revealing secrets and introducing new characters who impact the plot. In episode 7, Yamada finally begins to get closer to Akane and is now experiencing a range of emotions that will take him some time to understand. With love in the air and the plot at a critical point, the upcoming episode may be crucial.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 8 will reveal the relationship between Yamada and Tsubaki

Broadcasting detail and where to watch

Akane from My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999. (Image via Madhouse)

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 8 is scheduled to broadcast on several Japanese TV networks on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. These networks include Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11.

Thereafter, the anime will be made available to a worldwide audience via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, the specific date and time of the international release may differ based on the viewer's geographic location and time zone.

The following list is Crunchyroll's release times for different time zones:

Korean Standard Time: 2 am on Sunday, May 21, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 1 pm on Saturday, May 20, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 6 pm on Saturday, May 20, 2023

Philippines Time: 1 am on Sunday, May 21, 2023

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 4 am on Sunday, May 21, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 pm on Saturday, May 20, 2023

Pakistan Standard Time: 10 pm on Saturday, May 20, 2023

Bangladesh Standard Time: 11 pm on Saturday, May 20, 2023

South Africa Standard Time: 7 pm on Saturday, May 20, 2023

Nepal Time: 10:45 pm on Saturday, May 20, 2023

A brief recap of episode 7

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 7 brought in a much-needed development in the series as it showcased Yamada's gradual shift from being indifferent to feeling something for Akane. The episode revealed that Yamada left partly because he felt something special when Akane got close to him, which he had never felt before.

This was a significant shift for Yamada, who is typically detached, as the audience again saw when he ignored a girl trying to get to know him at a convenience store. In a flashback, Yamada remembered telling a girl as a child that he couldn't promise to stay forever. Upon returning to Akane's apartment, Yamada did something unexpected, he started admiring her sleeping form and then took the clip out of her hair.

While fixing her laptop, Akane's ex-boyfriend, Takuma, came by to drop off all bento boxes that Akane gave him for lunch. When Yamada answered the door, which shocked the boy, he told Takuma that Akane was doing well, after which her ex left. Surprisingly, when Akane came out and Yamada told her what happened, she wasn't sad, indicating that she had moved on. However, when Yamada told her that he had taken her clip out because he felt like it, she felt something.

At the end of the My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 7, Yamada was seen in school. Although he is popular among girls, he doesn't care about them. However, there was one specific girl named Tsubaki who seemed to know him well and kept a piece of cloth under his phone, which he returned after some girls informed him that his phone was ringing. She also went on to tell him that his gaming skills are going down by pointing out some mistakes.

What to expect in the upcoming episode (speculative)

Yamada's emotions towards Akane are intensifying. As the plot advances, viewers can expect to see more heart-melting, unplanned romantic moments between the two in in the upcoming episode of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999. The bond between Akane and Runa has also taken on a beautiful shape, with Akane treating Runa as her little sister. It will be exciting to see more of their bond in the next episode.

Viewers will also learn about Tsubaki's identity and her connection to Yamada, which will bring a little more drama to the plot. One major event in the upcoming episode of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 will be Akane's participation in the Tousei Academy Cultural Festival with the other guild members. With all these developments in the plot, fans can expect a thrilling and romantic episode that will leave them wanting more.

