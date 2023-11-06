My New Boss Is Goofy episode 6 release date and time

My New Boss Is Goofy episode 6 will be released this Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 8:00 am PT worldwide. With the latest episode, Momose and Kinjo got to experience one of the most thrilling business trips of their lives with their goofy new bosses, who successfully managed to help them overcome their nightmarish previous jobs.

The previous episode explored two different business trips, which intricately explored the dynamics between the bosses and their subordinates. Viewers were also treated to a few of the adorable Hakuto moments sporadically.

As the bond between the characters begins to strengthen, episodes 6 and beyond are expected to bring forth an array of comical and amusing instances on the horizon.

Disclaimer: This article might contain major anime and manga spoilers from Dan Ichikawa’s My New Boss Is Goofy series.

My New Boss Is Goofy episode 6: Everything we know so far

Release dates and timings for all regions

My New Boss Is Goofy episode 6 will be aired on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 11:30 pm, on TOKYO MX and other pertinent broadcasting stations in Japan. The episode will be distributed worldwide thirty minutes after the addition of the English subtitles.

Below is the complete list of release dates and timings for My New Boss Is Goofy episode 6 across the regions with the corresponding time zones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Time Saturday, November 11 8:30 am Central Time Saturday, November 11 10:30 am Eastern Time Saturday, November 11 11:30 am British Summer Time Saturday, November 11 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, November 11 9 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday, November 11 5:30 pm Australian Central Time Sunday, November 12 2 am

Where to watch My New Boss Is Goofy episode 6

My New Boss Is Goofy episode 6 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll exclusively. Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and other popular streaming platforms have yet to add the series to their extensive anime catalog. The English dub of the anime is yet to be announced.

My New Boss Is Goofy episode 5: A brief recap

Shirosaki and Momose tagged along for a business trip where they had to explore an adventure park thoroughly and gather details for advertising purposes, aiming to attract more viewers. Meanwhile, Aoyama and Kinjo also headed to Kumatteland, a theme park based on the popular TV mascot in a distant place that hardly saw any visitors.

Momose was immensely excited after reaching the location and was intrigued by everything. However, he didn’t want to create any commotion at work with his excitement, but Shirosaki’s goofiness reassured him he was not his old boss.

At the Kumatteland, after catching a cold, Kinjo was hesitant to disclose this to Aoyama due to a similar situation he faced in his early job, where he got thrashed by his boss. However, after discovering that Kinjo was sick, Aoyama was literally panicking, which made Kinjo believe that his new boss was caring towards his employees.

Despite the four of them being on an official business trip, they wholeheartedly enjoyed each other’s company. This experience taught them the importance of not only focusing on work but also savoring every moment to find happiness.

What to expect in My New Boss Is Goofy episode 6

My New Boss Is Goofy episode 6 will show the aftermath of the characters’ adventurous business trips, where they will share their experiences with their colleagues. No title and preview teaser has been released for the sixth episode, making it a bit challenging to predict what comes next. However, fans of the show can anticipate nothing but more goofiness and laughter on the horizon.

