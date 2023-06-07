My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 10 release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 10 will air this Saturday, June 10, 2023, on TOKYO MX and Sun TV at 10:30 pm JST. A-TX, BS Fuji, and other syndications will also run the episode later in Japan. My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 10 will also be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Titled My Amazing Little Brother, the episode will introduce two new adventurer characters as per the preview teaser. It will also see Asahi taking a new mission closer to a Golem Class, owing to Maya’s accomplishments.

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 10 release date and time for all regions and where to watch

Below are the release timings for My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 10, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, June 10, 6:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, June 10, 8:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, June 10, 9:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, June 10, 2:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, June 10, 7 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, June 10, 3:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, June 10, 11 pm

Philippines time: Saturday, June 10, 11 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, June 10, 12 am

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 10 and all the series' latest installments are available on Crunchyroll. It is the only streaming platform to include the series for fans internationally.

What happened in My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 9?

While leaving the house for their next big mission of finding a rare golden flower, the Ikusaba siblings entrusted the place's safety to Kilmaria. En route to the location, Sophie joined them. With the idea of finding the object quickly, Maya and Sophie split up with Asahi.

Out of the blue, Asahi was then cornered by a group of goblins. However, Kilmaria came to his rescue and killed all of them. After a while, hearing a loud scream, Asahi headed in that direction and found a village with corpses everywhere.

Eventually, it turned out to be the doing of a wizard named Malvekanth, who served one of the six Demon Generals. Disregarding her position as a Demon General, Kilmaria extinguished Malvekanth with her Flame Lance. Maya and Sophie, after accomplishing their missions, regrouped with Asahi.

At the guild, Asahi was baffled to learn that he again ranked up and was close to the Golem Class. After leaving the guild, Asahi ran into the flustered Gloria and presumed that she and Kuon still suspected him of falsifying his rank. Asahi joined Gloria and Kuon to prove himself right again, despite the fear that he might get caught this time. He constantly suffered bodily harm whenever Gloria tried to flirt with him.

The trio eventually encountered a demonic tree. After being embarrassed by the tree exposing her skirt, Gloria defeated the creature in a single move.

What to expect from My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 10

So far in the series, the Ikusaba siblings have made a good impression on the people of the Isekai world. With now having a healer, a demon ally, and a few good heroes backing them, the Ikusaba siblings will finally consider forming a party for greater expeditions.

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 10 will expectedly see Asahi, Maya, Kilmaria, and others forming a new coalition to embark on a new mission requiring a group effort.

