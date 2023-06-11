My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 11 will air this Saturday, June 17, 2023, on Sun TV and TOKYO MX at 10:30 pm JST. Two popular Japanese syndications, BS Fuji and A-TX, will run the episode later. After this, Crunchyroll will be streaming My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 11 worldwide.

Titled Shark from Another World, My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 11 will be seeing the debut of a new character, who is, as per the title, proclaimed to have come from another world. The episode will also begin the Ikusaba siblings' new adventures as they have finally formed a clan. However, Kilmaria won’t be a part of it, given her demon general status.

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 11 will introduce a new character from another world

Release date and time for all regions and where to watch

Below are the release timings for My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 11, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, June 17, 6:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, June 17, 8:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, June 17, 9:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, June 17, 2:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, June 17, 7 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, June 17, 3:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, June 17, 11 pm

Philippines time: Saturday, June 17, 11 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, June 17, 12 am

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 11 will be exclusively streamed on Crunchyroll. The platform to include the series for fans worldwide in both English subbed and dub versions.

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 10 in summation

After Kuon requested, Asahi helped her move Gloria’s things to her new house, as she chose to live alone rather than with her parents. Gloria’s family butler, Sebastian, tried to stop her but failed miserably. Presuming Asahi to be the one who was manipulating Gloria, Sebastian hired a Dragon Class hero to teach him a lesson. However, Maya’s intimidating aura made them reconsider their evil plans.

To make Asahi live in her new mansion, Gloria decided to go with Kuon’s plan to form a clan and turn the place into their base. Tanya and Gloria were supportive after learning about Asahi starting a clan. However, since Asahi was aware of his potential, he first confronted his issues with Maya before making a decision. The latter relieved the latter by assuring him about his true potential.

Later, during a short excursion, Asahi encountered Basilisk, a rare and dangerous lizard-type creature that can turn anyone to stone when they meet its gaze. Asahi and the others tried several ways to undo the petrification, but nothing worked. Surprisingly, Kilmaria rescued them with her healing magic and brought Asahi to normal. The next day Asahi registered his clan as Super Asahi Legion.

What to expect from My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 11

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 11 will be about the Super Asahi Legion going on their first expedition as a team. Since not all of them have worked together before, it would be challenging for them to overcome their differences. However, having good leaders like Asahi and Maya will help the clan learn the importance of teamwork.

With the teaser revealed at the end of the previous episode, fans are all set to witness the arrival of a new character named Shark from another world who has the ability to control a mecha.

