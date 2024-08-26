My Wife Has No Emotion episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Wife Has No Emotion episode 10 will be released on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 12 am JST. Unlike most anime that broadcast their episodes first on television, followed by streaming services, My Wife Has No Emotion releases its episodes first on streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Super Mina mistakenly look into Mina's protected memories due to a breach of information between the two robots. Upon being left curious, Super Mina went into Mina's memories and learned how her previous owner was none other than Mina's creator.

My Wife Has No Emotion episode 10 release date and time

Mina as seen in My Wife Has No Emotion anime (Image via Tezuka Productions)

According to the series' official website, My Wife Has No Emotion episode 10 will be released on select streaming platforms on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, the anime's simulrelease schedule will see the episode available to stream globally on Saturday, August 31, in most countries.

Trending

As for television broadcast in Japan, My Wife Has No Emotion episode 10 will air on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. The episode will be titled 'My Wife and Child Got Lost.'

The tenth episode of My Wife Has No Emotion anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Saturday August 31 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Saturday August 31 British Summer Time 4 pm Saturday August 31 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Saturday August 31 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Saturday August 31 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Saturday August 31 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Sunday September 1 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday September 1

Where to watch My Wife Has No Emotion episode 10

Takuma as seen in My Wife Has No Emotion anime (Image via Tezuka Productions)

My Wife Has No Emotion, episode 10, will first be available to stream on ABEMA in Japan. Streaming services like Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia will then air the episode in the other countries.

TOKYO MX and other networks will air the anime for local TV broadcasts. The anime will be available to watch online in Japan on Bandai Channel, Hulu, Prime Video, and others.

My Wife Has No Emotion episode 9 Recap

Otani Tomikazu as seen in My Wife Has No Emotion anime (Image via Tezuka Productions)

My Wife Has No Emotion episode 9, titled 'It Seems My Wife Has a Past,' saw Super Mina dreaming of Mina's memories as her own. Hence, she meets Mina and Takuma, effectively informing them about the information breach.

However, Super Mina was left curious about what she saw through Mina's memories and tried tracking down her previous owner Otani Tomikazu but to no avail.

Therefore, she went into Mina's memories and looked for the information herself. During this, Super Mina learned that Mina was the prototype for all Mina, and her previous owner was none other than Mina's creator, who passed away trying to make a robot that was able to accept and exude emotions.

What to expect from My Wife Has No Emotion episode 10?

Mina and Mamoru as seen in My Wife Has No Emotion anime (Image via Tezuka Productions)

My Wife Has No Emotion episode 10, titled 'My Wife and Child Got Lost,' will most likely see Mina and Mamoru go out together. Given that Takuma won't be with them, they will likely be going out to do a chore.

As fans would know, Mina has a strong computer, helping her do her daily functions. Hence, it is to be seen how she gets lost with Mamoru.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback