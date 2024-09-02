  • home icon
My Wife Has No Emotion episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Sep 02, 2024 12:00 GMT
My Wife Has No Emotion episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Mina and Mamoru as seen in My Wife Has No Emotion anime (Image via Tezuka Productions)

My Wife Has No Emotion episode 11 will be released on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 12 am JST. Unlike most anime that air their episodes on television before on streaming websites, My Wife Has No Emotion premieres its episodes first on streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Mina and Mamoru go to the store by themselves. On their way home, they got lost. Fortunately, Mamoru helped Mina track their way back home. The episode later saw Mina's mic get faulty. Hence, she and Mamoru created their own language until the new part arrived home.

My Wife Has No Emotion episode 11 release date and time

Mina as seen in My Wife Has No Emotion anime (Image via Tezuka Productions)
Mina as seen in My Wife Has No Emotion anime (Image via Tezuka Productions)

According to the series' official website, My Wife Has No Emotion episode 11 is set to be released on select streaming platforms on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 12 AM JST. However, the anime's simulrelease schedule will see the episode first stream globally on Saturday, September 7, in most countries globally.

As for local broadcast, My Wife Has No Emotion episode 11 will be broadcast on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. The episode will be titled 'This is My Wife.'

The eleventh episode of My Wife Has No Emotion anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amSaturdaySeptember 7
Eastern Daylight Time11 amSaturdaySeptember 7
British Summer Time4 pmSaturdaySeptember 7
Central European Summer Time5 pmSaturdaySeptember 7
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmSaturdaySeptember 7
Philippine Standard Time11 pmSaturdaySeptember 7
Japanese Standard Time12 amSundaySeptember 8
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amSundaySeptember 8

Where to watch My Wife Has No Emotion episode 11?

Takuma and Mina as seen in My Wife Has No Emotion anime (Image via Tezuka Productions)
Takuma and Mina as seen in My Wife Has No Emotion anime (Image via Tezuka Productions)

My Wife Has No Emotion episode 11 will first be available to watch online on ABEMA in Japan. As for other countries, the anime will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia.

When it comes to the television broadcast, My Wife Has No Emotion anime will be available to watch on TOKYO MX, followed by other local networks like Hulu, Bandai Channel, Prime Video, and others.

My Wife Has No Emotion episode 10 Recap

Takuma and Mamoru as seen in My Wife Has No Emotion anime (Image via Tezuka Productions)
Takuma and Mamoru as seen in My Wife Has No Emotion anime (Image via Tezuka Productions)

My Wife Has No Emotion episode 10, titled 'My Wife and Child Got Lost,' saw Mina learn that Mamoru got tested and was assigned Class 1. Hence, she decided to go out to the store with him to collect groceries. On the way back, they happen to get lost. However, Mamoru's witty thinking helped both of them locate their home.

The anime later saw Mina get in the bath with Takuma. However, due to a previous tussle with Super Mina, she seemingly had gaps between her joints, causing her mic to malfunction. Thus, until the new mic was to arrive, Mina and Mamoru created a new language for themselves. Surprisingly, even Takuma got the hang of it.

What to expect from My Wife Has No Emotion episode 11?

Mina as seen in My Wife Has No Emotion anime (Image via Tezuka Productions)
Mina as seen in My Wife Has No Emotion anime (Image via Tezuka Productions)

My Wife Has No Emotion episode 11, titled 'This is My Wife,' will most likely see Takuma possibly introduce Mina to his parents. With the anime soon set to end, it could finally address the one thing that the married couple was missing, which was meeting the parents.

With Takuma yet to introduce Mina to his parents, the upcoming episode could focus on that.

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
