Na Honjaman Lebel-eob: Solo Leveling's Korean name explained

Solo Leveling is arguably the first heavy hitter of 2024 when it comes to anime, and it's no surprise when considering how the original manhwa had been a huge success a few years ago.

The combination of amazing battle sequences with a fascinating story that seems to take a bit of inspiration from RPGs is something many have taken a liking to.

Now that the anime adaptation by A-1 Pictures has taken Solo Leveling to a whole new level of popularity, people all over the world want to know a lot more about the series.

For example, there's a lot of curiosity regarding the series' name and its meaning when it comes to the story, especially when it comes to the direct translation of the title, which means "Only I Level Up".

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Solo Leveling series.

Explaining the meaning behind the name of the Solo Leveling series

Expand Tweet

Regardless of the translation of the series' title, whether it's Solo Leveling or Only I Level Up, the meaning is pretty much the same.

It means the main character improving on his own while leaving the competition behind. That's particularly true when analyzing the protagonist Sung Jin-woo (Shun Mizushino in the anime) and all the struggles he goes through as a hunter, making him develop a much more self-centered mindset.

He's part of a group of warriors called Hunters, but he's of the lowest caliber, which means that he often has to fight for survival and struggles massively, only for him to escape death by the skin of his teeth.

However, at one point earlier in the series, he becomes a part of the System, which allows him to get stronger the more enemies he defies, which is often referred to as "leveling up".

Therefore, the title of the series is a reference to the main character getting stronger and overcoming a lot of injustice as a Hunter, which is one of the main themes of the manhwa and the anime as the story progresses.

Sung Jin-woo often serves as a metaphor for the different kinds of adversities people go through. "Leveling up" can serve as the experience and knowledge people gain as time goes by.

The appeal and success of Solo Leveling

The original manhwa was arguably the most popular South Korean comic in recent years.

So, when it was announced that A-1 Pictures, a highly regarded Japanese anime studio, was going to adapt it, expectations went through the roof. It's fair to say that the adaptation has not disappointed, going as far as becoming a hit with just two episodes out so far.

Part of the appeal of the Solo Leveling series is that Sung's motivations are clear and very relatable while his status as a rising underdog makes him a very compelling protagonist.

Furthermore, the combination of a simple yet entertaining world with clear rules in its battle system makes it a great spectacle when it comes to the fighting scenes, which is something any anime of this ilk needs to have to succeed.

The impact of A-1 Pictures cannot be understated either, as they have raised the source material and given the story an anime adaptation, which deserves a lot of praise.

The colors are vivid; the movement feels very natural and flows quite well, and the best moments, the most hype-inducing ones, deliver when it matters the most.

Final thoughts

The series' name of Solo Leveling (or Only I Level Up) refers to the main character Sung and his journey to get stronger on his own, facing a lot of different challenges as a Hunter.

It's also a reference to him being part of the System and being able to get stronger with each passing battle.